Fourth Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Leaks, Revealing Unexpected Superhero Team-Up

The latest "Avengers: Doomsday" trailer went live just before Christmas, instantly going viral online. Marvel has already released three trailers for the upcoming crossover movie, each focused on specific superheroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and Fox's X-Men universe. The fourth clip leaked this week, a few days before its debut in theaters. Like the previous "Doomsday" trailers, the fourth teaser will drop during the "Avatar: Fire and Ash" theatrical run. Just like the previous clips, the fourth video doesn't feature the film's titular character — Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.). Instead, it gives us a glimpse of other powerful heroes from the MCU who will inevitably have to face Doctor Doom in "Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars." This week's clip is exciting for another reason, as it marks the first time the Fantastic Four interact with the main MCU reality. Specifically, it's Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) meeting the Wakandans.

As a reminder, "The Fantastic Four" is an MCU movie that takes place in a different reality. The Fantastic Four have never met the Avengers, and they haven't faced similar threats, including Thanos (Josh Brolin). On the other hand, a post-credits scene at the end of "Thunderbolts*" teased the Fantastic Four's arrival in the main MCU reality. In light of that, the fourth "Doomsday" trailer makes perfect sense, delivering some of the connective tissue the MCU needs before we see the upcoming "Avengers" adventure. The events in the fourth trailer aren't big spoilers either, as the clip features characters that are already confirmed to appear in "Doomsday." Last March, Marvel streamed a cast reveal event on YouTube, disclosing the names of 27 "Doomsday" stars. Four of them appear in the fourth trailer: Letitia Wright, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Winston Duke.