Fourth Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Leaks, Revealing Unexpected Superhero Team-Up
The latest "Avengers: Doomsday" trailer went live just before Christmas, instantly going viral online. Marvel has already released three trailers for the upcoming crossover movie, each focused on specific superheroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and Fox's X-Men universe. The fourth clip leaked this week, a few days before its debut in theaters. Like the previous "Doomsday" trailers, the fourth teaser will drop during the "Avatar: Fire and Ash" theatrical run. Just like the previous clips, the fourth video doesn't feature the film's titular character — Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.). Instead, it gives us a glimpse of other powerful heroes from the MCU who will inevitably have to face Doctor Doom in "Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars." This week's clip is exciting for another reason, as it marks the first time the Fantastic Four interact with the main MCU reality. Specifically, it's Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) meeting the Wakandans.
As a reminder, "The Fantastic Four" is an MCU movie that takes place in a different reality. The Fantastic Four have never met the Avengers, and they haven't faced similar threats, including Thanos (Josh Brolin). On the other hand, a post-credits scene at the end of "Thunderbolts*" teased the Fantastic Four's arrival in the main MCU reality. In light of that, the fourth "Doomsday" trailer makes perfect sense, delivering some of the connective tissue the MCU needs before we see the upcoming "Avengers" adventure. The events in the fourth trailer aren't big spoilers either, as the clip features characters that are already confirmed to appear in "Doomsday." Last March, Marvel streamed a cast reveal event on YouTube, disclosing the names of 27 "Doomsday" stars. Four of them appear in the fourth trailer: Letitia Wright, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Winston Duke.
What happens in the fourth Avengers: Doomsday trailer?
Like last week's "Avengers: Doomsday" trailer featuring the X-Men, the fourth teaser conveys the same vibe: something is very wrong, and some of the Earth's mightiest heroes are worried about the battle ahead. Shuri (Letitia Wright) is on voiceover duty, explaining to someone that she has lost everyone that matters to her. "The king has his duties to prepare our people for the afterlife," she says. "I have mine." The king, it turns out, is M'Baku (Winston Duke), something MCU fans may have suspected after the end of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." He introduces himself as the King of Wakanda in the trailer to Ben Grimm. That's the trailer's comedic relief, as Grimm replies that he's "Ben, on Yancy Street, between Broome and Grande" to M'Baku's "King M'baku, of Wakanda" greeting.
The clip also gives us a brief look at Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía), the villain of "Wakanda Forever," and one of the MCU's first mutants. While Namor doesn't have any lines in the fourth "Doomsday" trailer, he also appears to be disturbed by something. Danger seems imminent, considering Shuri's mention of the afterlife. While we don't see the threat, it's significant enough to warrant this unexpected superhero team-up. Wakanda is among the most advanced countries on Earth in the MCU. Namor's Talokan kingdom is also a formidable force. Then, we have The Thing, whom we've seen in action in "The Fantastic Four" last year. On that note, it's unclear where the other three Fantastic Four members are. Maybe they're meeting other Avengers factions on Earth to coordinate the next mission. The fourth trailer ends with the expected line: "The Wakandans and The Fantastic Four will return in 'Avengers: Doomsday.'"
Will more Avengers: Doomsday trailers follow?
Like the last three trailers, the fourth clip is available on social media, but it's low-quality footage. Also, the shared videos are taken down relatively fast. The best way to enjoy the clip showing Black Panther and The Thing preparing for some sort of terrible event is in the cinema. The teaser will play in theaters this week, with Marvel expected to release it online in the coming weeks. That's what the studio did with the previous three "Doomsday" trailers, which feature Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), and the X-Men (the clip above).
Considering that Robert Downey Jr. still hasn't appeared in "Avengers: Doomsday" teasers, we may see more clips in the coming weeks, but that's just speculation. Leaks from December claimed Marvel would show four "Avengers: Doomsday" teasers during the "Avatar: Fire and Ash" theatrical run. But since none of them feature Doctor Doom, Marvel may have more videos in store for fans. The full-length trailer will be released later. The Super Bowl next month could be where Marvel drops the trailer, but that's also just speculation. "Avengers: Doomsday" premieres on December 18, 2026. "Avengers: Secret Wars" will follow almost a year later, on December 17, 2027.