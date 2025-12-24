First Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Goes Viral Online, As Marvel Releases It Before Christmas﻿

A few days ago, rumors claimed that the first "Avengers: Doomsday" trailer would be playing in theaters during the opening weekend of "Avatar: Fire and Ash." Shortly after, the leaks detailed an even more ambitious marketing plan for the next big Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) crossover. No fewer than four distinct "Avengers: Doomsday" trailers would be released in theaters in the first four weeks of "Avatar 3's" theatrical run, and they may not be released online. The first trailer, featuring Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), leaked online before the "Avatar: Fire and Ash" release. Many MCU fans were able to see a low-quality version of it before watching it in theaters. Despite all that, the first "Avengers: Doomsday" teaser received an incredible reception online, going viral in a matter of hours, after Marvel made another surprise move on Tuesday. The studio released the Steve Rogers clip on social media ahead of Christmas. You can watch (and rewatch) the first "Doomsday" trailer online on YouTube, Instagram, and X, as Marvel released it in various formats.

As of this writing, the "Avengers: Doomsday" trailer received nearly 8.3 million views and over 670,000 likes on YouTube in about 20 hours. The publicly available stats are even more impressive on Instagram, where the video was seen over 80.5 million times, receiving over 6.2 million likes and over 524,000 reshares. The trailer's performance on X is similarly impressive: 39 million views and 495,000 likes. It's likely that "Doomsday" will be one of the most talked-about movies this holiday season.