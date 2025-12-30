The Third Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Leaked, And Doctor Doom Isn't In It

Marvel's audacious "Avengers: Doomsday" marketing campaign has started roughly a year before the film's premiere, and everything is leaking online before it plays in theaters. Marvel is using "Avatar: Fire and Ash" to promote next year's massive "Avengers" crossover in an unexpected way. Each week, a new teaser is released before "Avatar 3" starts playing, for a total of four short trailers. After the Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) clips, we expected to see Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom in the third clip, but that's not what's happening. Instead, Marvel is going for a different shock-and-awe effect this week. The third "Doomsday" trailer features Fox's "X-Men," beloved Marvel characters that we've hardly seen in the MCU so far, including James Marsden's Cyclops.

This may sound like we're going into spoiler territory with no warning, but that's not the case. Marvel has already explored various alternate realities since "Avengers: Endgame," giving us a glimpse of at least one world where live-action X-Men exist. In "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," we saw one variant of Professor X (Patrick Stewart). Then, "The Marvels" showed us Kelsey Grammer's Beast. Add "Deadpool & Wolverine," and the Marvel Cinematic Universe got Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), and Gambit (Channing Tatum).

Fast-forward to late March of 2025, and Marvel hosted a surprise "Doomsday" cast reveal. The studio disclosed the names of 27 actors during an event that lasted five hours and 30 minutes and generated 275 million views. Marvel confirmed that Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, and James Marsden would appear in "Doomsday." X-Men fans already know these are the actors who played Professor X, Magneto, Mystique, Nightcrawler, and Cyclops in the Fox movies. With that in mind, the third "Avengers: Doomsday" trailer isn't a big spoiler.