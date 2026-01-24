5 Things Android Phone Cameras Can Do That An iPhone Can't

If you love taking photos with Snapchat lenses but are not a fan of posting them, it can get frustrating to have to download the pictures from the app after every shot. You're probably wondering whether there's some workaround to access the lenses directly from your native camera app instead. Unfortunately, on iPhone, Snapchat lenses are only available via Snapchat. You'd always have to hop on the app to use the lens you want.

Android devices, however, are a different story. On some Android phones like the Samsung Galaxy A series, Snapchat lenses are integrated into the camera app for convenience. You don't even need a Snapchat account or the app installed. To use this feature, all you have to do is open the Camera app and swipe right to go to Fun mode. Then, just pick one of the preset Snapchat lenses, including Spotted Rabbit, Rainbow Glasses, and Mermaid Hair. You can also tap the search icon to view more lenses.

The Camera app's basic features remain usable even in Fun mode. You can still zoom in, set a timer, and switch from rear to front camera. After taking the photo, it's saved straight to your gallery just like any other shot. While this feature works without Snapchat, it does require an internet connection. Make sure you're connected to Wi-Fi or have mobile data turned on. Otherwise, the Snapchat lenses won't come up.