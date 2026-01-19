6 Most Anticipated New Features Rumored For The 2026 OLED MacBook Pro

Apple and its supply chain could be working at full speed to introduce the new OLED MacBook Pro later this year. With this laptop line completing 20 years in 2026, it's only natural that Apple might want to celebrate with the release of its first redesigned laptop since the 2021 MacBook Pro, which came with the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.

Even though rumors have pointed to a late 2026 release, the shipping delays of the M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro models (via MacRumors) made other reports more cautious about claiming Apple might introduce a redesigned MacBook in such a short period. Still, prominent leaker yeux1122 suggests Samsung is already mass-producing the OLED panel for the upcoming MacBook Pro. It shows the company may repeat the approach of the M2 Pro and M3 Pro, when Apple released one model in January 2023 and the other in October 2023.

In this article, we've selected some of the most anticipated new features rumored for the 2026 OLED MacBook Pro that will make you want to upgrade.