Samsung's Cheap New A17 Android Phone Is Only $200, But Is It Worth It?

Samsung sells a wide variety of smartphones. The company has the Galaxy S and Z series of premium devices for those who want cutting-edge technology and high-end performance, but the Galaxy A series is for budget shoppers. As expected of a Galaxy A series smartphone, the A17 5G has a pocket-friendly sticker price, making it a tempting device for anyone looking for a 5G-capable phone for less than $250.

This low-cost phone was launched in the U.S. by Samsung toward the end of December 2025 at an MSRP of $200, succeeding the Galaxy A16. Although it isn't a big refresh in comparison to its predecessor, Samsung brings artificial intelligence (AI) goodies o the A17 5G, like Google's Circle to Search and Gemini, that make it worth considering.

As of this writing, it's one of the cheapest phones you can buy from the South Korean tech giant. If you've come across the new Galaxy A17 5G, you might be wondering whether it's worth buying or if it's one of the cheap Android phones you should avoid.