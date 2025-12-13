5 Cheap Android Phones To Avoid, According To Users
The best Android phones that you can buy cost close to, or even more than, $1,000. These models are perfect if you want the best of the best, but they might be overkill if you want a basic Android phone that can fulfill your needs. Thankfully, cheap Android phones exist, ideal for anyone who wants a device that can perform the most essential functions of a smartphone, such as browsing the web, keeping up with the news, and staying in touch with friends and family.
An inexpensive Android phone can be a viable option, especially when you haven't budgeted for a mid-range or high-end phone. While you can buy an Android phone for as low as $50, not all cheap models on the market are worth buying.
But don't take it from us — some users have bought the cheapest models on the market and were immediately hit by buyer's remorse because their expectations weren't met. If you're shopping for a less-expensive Android phone, you'd better steer clear of the following models.
Umidigi C1 Max
The Umidigi C1 Max looks really solid on paper. It packs 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a dual-camera setup on the rear (50MP primary and 2MP secondary lens), and a 5,150 mAh battery that charges via USB Type-C. The screen is a normal-sized 6.52-inch screen, offering a 720p resolution. There's also face and fingerprint unlock for ease of reaching your home screen. It costs less than $90, an attractive price point for the budget-minded buyer.
However, despite its seemingly solid specs, user reviews of the device reveal why you shouldn't buy this phone. Despite having 6GB of memory, several users complain that the device freezes a lot. The phone's microphone is also rated as mediocre, with buyers disappointed about poor voice quality on calls. If you don't want to struggle with phone conversations, then giving the C1 Max a pass might make sense. Others complain about the charging port falling apart within days of unboxing the device or after several months of use, which points to a possible issue with the phone's build quality.
One user even complained about the C1 Max constantly restarting, and despite resetting the device several times, the issue wasn't fixed — they had to return the device. The key takeaway here is: Never judge a phone by its specs alone — it might seem like basic advice, but it's one of the most common mistakes people make when buying an Android phone.
Samsung Galaxy A01
Samsung is one of the best smartphone brands and is up there in the big leagues alongside Apple and OnePlus. But while the company does sell high-end smartphones to those who are willing to spend more, it also releases entry-level phones that cater to those who want a more modest device for communication. As a result, the Samsung Galaxy A01 might seem like a great choice, particularly considering its $79 price tag.
For that price, the A01 boasts 2GB of memory, 16GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB with a microSD card), a 5.7-inch 720p display, and Bluetooth 5.0 support. Because of the brand's reputation in the mid-range and high-end segments of the market, you might think that the same standard holds for this entry-level phone. But according to those who have purchased this device, it's not worth your money.
Users note that the 2GB of memory and 16GB of storage are limiting, as you'll need to constantly clear app caches for other apps to run. Despite the A01 supporting a microSD card slot for additional storage, you can't move apps to external storage. Several users also wish they could return the device, and others mention how the device is not worth even the $79 price.
KostSell K25
There are many smartphones from lesser-known (or completely unknown) brands sold on Amazon and other online marketplaces, and the KostSell K25 is a good example. The brand that sells this cheap Android phone doesn't seem to have a notable online presence, yet they have several smartphones listed on Amazon. That could one red flag indicating that it's not a brand you should buy your next smartphone from. The KostSell K25 features underwhelming specs, including a 5.0-inch display boasting 480p resolution, 1GB of memory, 16GB of storage, and a 3,000 mAh battery.
Interestingly, this phone's product listing photos on Amazon make it seem like it has an array of camera lenses. By looking at the product images, you might think it has at least four camera lenses on the rear. But when you look at the phone's Amazon listing, it only has one rear camera (a 5MP lens), and other elements that appear as lenses serve decorative purposes only. If that wasn't confusing enough, the fine print says it only has one 5MP on the front, yet also features two front cameras in total.
Another interesting detail is that the KostSell K25 only supports 3G networks when 5G has become the standard stateside — in fact, several U.S. carriers have already shut down their 3G networks, and T-Mobile plans to shut down its 4G network soon. Some users complained that they couldn't connect to a cellular network because it only supports 3G. Other users regret their purchase, lamenting how the device is essentially a waste of money. The K25 has a very low rating of 2.7 stars out of 5 on Amazon, with over 50% of the ratings being 1 or 2 stars — so don't waste your $48.
Cutwif XS15 Mini Smartphone
Cutwif's mini smartphone seems like a dream for anyone who dislikes the ongoing trend of selling larger phones. By today's standards, where phone screens are larger than 6 inches even on devices designated as small, this tiny Android phone with a 3-inch screen is the perfect option for shoppers with that preference — and it sells for just $40. On the specs side, this tiny phone features a quad-core processor, 2GB of memory, 16GB of storage, and a 1,000 mAh battery.
For some reason, this phone still runs Android 8.1, which came out in 2017. There's a single 5MP camera, and the phone does feature a polished look, exhibiting a boxy design with curved edges. But don't be fooled by the phone's charming design — its specs are outdated. Additionally, once you see what Amazon users say about the device, it becomes clear that you should avoid this phone.
Some users have experienced issues connecting it to a cellular network. If that wasn't bad enough, several users also complained that it only turned on once, then died. Some buyers got a dead phone out of the box. And for those who got a working device, some ran into an assortment of issues, including poor battery life, outdated specs, sluggish performance, and Wi-Fi connectivity issues.
Simbros Radiant Core
This is another far-from-costly Android phone that you might be tempted to buy due to its $48 price tag, but that's probably a bad idea. From a distance it might look like a good deal for the price. But take a closer look at the product specifications, and you'll realize it's not worth buying — especially in 2025 and beyond. The Radiant Core features 16GB of storage, a 5.5-inch 1080p display, and a fingerprint sensor for easy unlocking.
On the downside, this device runs Android 8.0 Oreo, uses the older micro USB port interface, and, for some reason, the company didn't bother to specify the capacity of the battery, nor the resolution afforded by its camera setup.
Concerning the battery, one user noted that the device doesn't hold power for long, which could imply that a lack of detail on battery capacity was intentional. The phone is slow, according to several users, which is unsurprising as it's powered by a 1.1GHz processor. Others complained about the device not charging at all after unboxing.