5 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Buying An Android Phone

Dozens of new Android phone models are launched every year by both established and upstart smartphone brands. Most brands launch phones across price segments and varying form factors. Some have incremental changes, whereas others stuff in bigger upgrades to make them more enticing to the buyers. So, the process of choosing a new smartphone for yourself can quickly become overwhelming instead of exciting. If you plan on buying a new smartphone, you're bound to have a lot of questions.

For example, should I save money with the base model or pay extra for a higher storage variant? Is it better to wait for a few months for a deal to save a few bucks? More importantly, what specs and factors to consider when buying a phone? Due to the lack of answers to these and many other queries, people often end up making mistakes that cost them in the long run, and often force them to upgrade to their next phone sooner than needed. Owing to this, we decided to put together a guide on how you can avoid common mistakes people make while buying a new Android phone.