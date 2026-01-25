Amazon's AI 'Bee' Gadget Sounds Like A Privacy Nightmare - Here's Why

While most AI products run inside a browser or a phone, we're approaching the next era of AI assistants where wearable devices will run more advanced AI personal assistants. Amazon's Bee gadget is one such product, a wearable that allows the user to record thoughts, events, and conversations, and then access the information from those voice recordings in written form in an app. The $49.99 Bee is built with privacy protections, according to the startup that Amazon acquired last year for an undisclosed sum. However, as we'll discuss below, Bee's privacy may not be perfect. Some risks exist, including the fact that Amazon now owns the company, and the giant retailer has been known to give Echo and Ring consumers privacy worries.

Before we explain the privacy features and potential issues, you should know exactly what Amazon's Bee is. The device looks like a smartwatch or smart band without a screen. The wearable device can also be attached to clothes, much like the Humane Ai Pin. The Bee features an Action button in the center, which can be pressed to record and stop voice recordings. An LED turns green when the device is working. Two microphones filter noise to improve the quality of recordings. Bee can understand up to 40 different languages and offers users up to seven days of battery life per charge.

Bee has evolved since joining Amazon into a more personal AI assistant. Bee added support for Voice Notes, Actions that allow Bee to interact with the user's email and calendar apps, and Daily Insights, which allow the AI to monitor and detail trends about how the user is feeling, "shifts in your relationships," recurring themes across weeks, and personalized goals.