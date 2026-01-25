5 Clever Uses For Your Old Amazon Fire Tablet

Amazon Fire tablets are generally affordable options in the tablet space. The Amazon Fire Kids tablets are great for young ones, providing a curated and safe experience. There are also more premium options in the lineup, but once your Fire tablet becomes outdated, your child grows out of it, or your needs grow, you'll want to do something with that old device. You might look to hand it down to a friend or family, maybe even sell it. If you want to get creative, however, there are lots of things you can do with the old Amazon Fire tablet to maximize your investment.

From turning it into a smart home control hub with a digital photo frame, to using it as a baby monitor or security camera feed, even making it an occasional eReader, the options are endless. None of these ideas require a lot of processing power. All you need is a mount or a stand, power, and a simple setting switch or app download to leverage them.