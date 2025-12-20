You Can Turn Your Old Android Tablet Into A Digital Picture Frame - Here's How

Now, you're ready to display your Android tablet-turned-digital picture frame. Like traditional frames, you can place it nearly anywhere in your home. You can hang it on a wall, leave it on a side table, or rest it on a shelf. If you prefer the tablet on a wall, there are plenty of wall mounts to choose from on Amazon. Try the Dockem Koala Tablet Wall Mount for a fixed installation, or the Lucrave Aluminium Extendable Tablet Wall Mount Holder for a more versatile setup. For table placements, the tablet can go on any compatible stand. Just make sure it fits your room's overall aesthetic.

But before you actually go about installing your DIY digital picture frame, there are a couple considerations to keep in mind. For one, see whether your installation location is close to a power outlet. Your tablet needs continuous power if you want it on 24/7, so it's more convenient if a socket is nearby. Also, check that the charging wire won't be bent when plugged in to the installed tablet. If the location is some distance from an outlet, though, you'll have to remove the tablet for recharging every now and then.

Another thing to consider is heat and ventilation in the mounting location. The chosen spot should be away from direct sunlight and heat sources like space heaters or stovetops. Enclosed spaces with poor airflow are also less than ideal. It's important to decide on an orientation, too, especially when opting for fixed wall mounts. Go with the orientation common to most of your photos and videos. Or, just pick a mount that you can rotate — or which can support the tablet in both landscape and portrait orientations.