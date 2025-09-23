How To Turn Your Old Android Tablet Into An Android Auto Car Head Unit

Have you ever thought about using an old Android tablet as a makeshift head unit or dashboard screen in your vehicle? You might be surprised to learn it's fairly easy to set up. While nearly every modern car comes with an infotainment or dash system of some kind, they don't always offer the full breadth of smart features out of the box. Some brands lock functionality like navigation behind an additional purchase, for example. That's where Android Auto comes in. A system feature found on Android phones, Android Auto allows you to mirror or display your phone's screen and content, primarily to take advantage of its apps and features while you're driving. It features an automatic split-screen mode, and it can also work with basic hardware, like a tablet, if you don't have an integrated display.

When you plug an Android Auto-enabled device into your vehicle, usually via an open USB port, it will display the content on the system's dashboard screen. That USB port might do more than you think, by the way. But the Android Auto software processing is really done on the device itself — your phone. That's one way to use Android Auto, sure, but what if you want the tablet or old phone to be the core display? If you're looking to turn your old Android tablet into an Android Auto car head unit, you'll be happy to know that where there's a will, there's a way.