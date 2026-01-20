This Android Brand Just Copied Apple's iPhone Air (Without The Best Part)
Android manufacturer Honor is one of the top brands within the market. Known for its high-end products offered at a lower price, there remains one major issue with their assortment: Some Honor products are just too similar to Apple's devices.
While the company can make a smartphone as good as the Honor Magic 8 Pro, it also might miss the mark with a device like the Magic 8 Pro Air, which mimics an iPhone Air. The Magic 8 Pro Air is produced in the same color (Cosmic Orange) as certain iPhone 17 Pro models, but lacks the most important feature of Apple's latest phone: its ultra-thin design.
According to the brand, the new Magic 8 Pro Air features a triple camera setup, a 6.31-inch AMOLED display, a 50MP selfie camera, and an under-display fingerprint sensor. It boasts a MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 processor, has 16GB of RAM, and provides up to 1TB of storage. However, while the company focuses its marketing on the thickness of this device, it remains thicker than the iPhone Air. Apple's phone is 5.6 mm thick, and Honor's 6.1 mm.
Honor may improve its brand profile by focusing inward
Apple is not the only one that has the right to add a camera plateau to the back of its phone (Google, for example, added a camera bar early), or release an ultra-thin design (which Samsung did first). Still, critics might find it odd that a company as big as Honor still aims to create devices so similar in aesthetic to Apple products.
After all, the new Honor Magic 8 Pro Air technically doesn't have anything to do with the iPhone Air: The operating systems are completely different; Apple uses a proprietary chip while Honor uses a MediaTek; Apple focuses on a higher-end market, while Honor is working the middle of the segment; the Chinese company offers more cameras and battery capacity than Apple – still, everything about this product is reminiscent of an Apple counterpart.
Honor typically produces great phones at a cheaper price than most manufacturers, complete with unique features. On the other hand, these "copycat" releases could be perceived as undermining the value of flagship products like the Honor Magic 8 Pro, which is the high-end offering from Honor's inventory. At the moment, it's unclear if these products will ever hit the U.S. or other overseas markets.