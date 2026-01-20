This Android Brand Just Copied Apple's iPhone Air (Without The Best Part)

Android manufacturer Honor is one of the top brands within the market. Known for its high-end products offered at a lower price, there remains one major issue with their assortment: Some Honor products are just too similar to Apple's devices.

While the company can make a smartphone as good as the Honor Magic 8 Pro, it also might miss the mark with a device like the Magic 8 Pro Air, which mimics an iPhone Air. The Magic 8 Pro Air is produced in the same color (Cosmic Orange) as certain iPhone 17 Pro models, but lacks the most important feature of Apple's latest phone: its ultra-thin design.

According to the brand, the new Magic 8 Pro Air features a triple camera setup, a 6.31-inch AMOLED display, a 50MP selfie camera, and an under-display fingerprint sensor. It boasts a MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 processor, has 16GB of RAM, and provides up to 1TB of storage. However, while the company focuses its marketing on the thickness of this device, it remains thicker than the iPhone Air. Apple's phone is 5.6 mm thick, and Honor's 6.1 mm.