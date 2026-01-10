Honor Magic8 Pro Review: Hardware Champion

Honor's sticking with the design direction of the rest of the industry, and the Magic8 Pro looks sleek, stylish, and premium. As on its other recent releases, you'll get a massive circular camera module on the back housing the camera sensor. I'd love to see Honor try something different with how they handle the camera bump at some point, but it's not a dealbreaker. It just means the camera sticks out pretty noticeably from the back.

Pick up the Magic8 Pro, and it feels high-end. The front gets what Honor's calling a NanoCrystal Shield, and the back has a frosted glass that does a pretty good job keeping fingerprints at bay. The phone is also incredibly durable, at least as it relates to dust and water. It offers IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings — so it should easily survive most water or dust environments, including from high-pressure water jets. Not many phones can claim all three ratings — OnePlus is one of the few others doing it.

Color options include Sunrise Gold, Sky Cyan, Black, and White. I've been using the Black version, which looks good but isn't exactly the most exciting choice available. The "Black" is closer to gray, which at least makes it a bit more interesting without going overboard.

Layout-wise, it's pretty standard. There's a USB-C port on the bottom, with volume and power on the right side. Honor added a dedicated AI button on the right edge too, sitting in roughly the same spot as Apple's Camera Control on newer iPhones. The placement feels a little awkward to hit during regular use. Putting it higher up, or where the iPhone's Action Button usually is, would have been a more natural choice. I'll get into what this button actually does in the software section. All in all, the Magic8 Pro looks and feels great. It looks sophisticated, feels premium, and can handle pretty much anything you throw at it.