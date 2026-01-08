New Android Flagship Puts AI In The Spotlight: Dedicated Button, AI Agents, And On-Screen Actions﻿

Artificial intelligence has been the focal point of new Android smartphone releases for a few years, with flagship devices routinely introducing new AI features built with the help of Google's Gemini and other AI tools. 2026 will not be any different. On Thursday, Chinese smartphone vendor Honor introduced the global version of the Honor Magic 8 Pro smartphone, which comes with several AI features on board, including a dedicated AI button and an AI Photos Agent.

When it comes to specs, the Magic 8 Pro features a 6.71-inch OLED panel that supports 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate and HDR peak brightness of 6,000 nits. Powering the handset is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, which other vendors will use in their flagships this year. The handset introduces the industry's first GPU-NPU heterogeneous AI technology that should turn low-resolution game content into high-resolution and increase frame rates. The Magic 8 Pro features a 6,270 mAh silicon-carbon battery, which is slightly smaller than the Chinese version (7,200 mAh). The battery supports 100W wired and 80W wireless charging. The camera hardware includes a 200-megapixel Ultra Night telephoto lens (1/1.4-inch sensor, wide f/2.6 aperture, OIS, and 3.7x optical zoom), a 50-megapixel Ultra Night camera (f/1.6 aperture, OIS), and a 50-megapixel Ultra-Wide camera (122°, 2.5 cm HD macro photography).

The Magic 8 Pro's hardware is expected from a 2026 flagship Android phone. But it's the AI features that may make a real difference, assuming buyers want even more AI capabilities in their devices.