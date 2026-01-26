Alien's Director Used A Smart Trick To Solve The Movie's Biggest Visual Challenge
Part of what makes some classics worthy of such a title is the ingenuity and borderline movie magic they employ to tell their story. In the case of "Alien," for example, director Ridley Scott used incredible shortcuts and camera tricks to turn his space horror into a reality and make us wary when anyone got chest pains.
One such workaround involved the set for the Space Jockey. The mysterious alien being that we'd eventually learn belonged to the race known as the Engineers in "Prometheus" was a monstrous presence, amplified only by the ship in which he was found dead. It was in establishing the scale of the creature for the nosy crew members of the Nostromo that proved difficult for Scott when it came time to shoot.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about embarking on the film that would become one of the best sci-fi horror movies of all time, Scott discussed his methods for showing just how insignificant his crew was compared to the unknown pilot they had encountered. "I walked in and looked at the landing leg of the Nostromo. And the ceiling height in the studio to the gantry would be about 50 feet. I said, 'It's not big enough.' And they said, 'What, it's 50 feet!' I said, 'It doesn't matter, not big enough.'" To deal with this massive problem, Scott found a very small solution: his own children needed to play dress-up.
Ridley Scott got his own children in spacesuits for 'Alien'
In order to sell the scale of our heroes and the alien they'd stumbled across, Scott looked to his own children as well as a camera operator's to help in selling the scene. "So we made three cheap spacesuits — one was the cameraman's child, and the other two were my kids — so that I can put them on the open elevator that's coming down alongside the landing leg," recalled Scott. "Suddenly, the leg looks 80 feet. It worked! So I had moving miniatures." Now with this knowledge, it's easy to spot, but all the more impressive that it even happened, proving that in a time when CGI was unknown territory, an Oscar-nominated director like Scott was working with what he had.
This ingenious resolution helped create one of the most iconic moments not just of the film, but of the entire franchise. They were surprisingly small steps that laid the foundations for a terrifying monster that would haunt theaters for years to come. Scott had helped establish the bigger unknown areas of a universe that fans would become obsessed with for over four decades. This introduction to the nightmare on planet LV-426 spawned eight more "Alien" movies (the latest being 2024's "Alien: Romulus") and the television show "Alien: Earth," which became one of the best sci-fi shows of 2025. For Scott, it was simply child's play.