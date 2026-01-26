Alien's Director Used A Smart Trick To Solve The Movie's Biggest Visual Challenge

Part of what makes some classics worthy of such a title is the ingenuity and borderline movie magic they employ to tell their story. In the case of "Alien," for example, director Ridley Scott used incredible shortcuts and camera tricks to turn his space horror into a reality and make us wary when anyone got chest pains.

One such workaround involved the set for the Space Jockey. The mysterious alien being that we'd eventually learn belonged to the race known as the Engineers in "Prometheus" was a monstrous presence, amplified only by the ship in which he was found dead. It was in establishing the scale of the creature for the nosy crew members of the Nostromo that proved difficult for Scott when it came time to shoot.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about embarking on the film that would become one of the best sci-fi horror movies of all time, Scott discussed his methods for showing just how insignificant his crew was compared to the unknown pilot they had encountered. "I walked in and looked at the landing leg of the Nostromo. And the ceiling height in the studio to the gantry would be about 50 feet. I said, 'It's not big enough.' And they said, 'What, it's 50 feet!' I said, 'It doesn't matter, not big enough.'" To deal with this massive problem, Scott found a very small solution: his own children needed to play dress-up.