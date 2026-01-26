Chris Hemsworth's Underrated 2015 Hacker Movie Is Streaming On Prime Video

Chris Hemsworth is one of the most iconic actors in modern Hollywood, and while his role as Marvel's Thor is how he's cemented in most people's heads, he has a ton of characters who don't wield Mjolnir. Whether it be as a spy in "Men in Black: International" or appearing on the side in the "Ghostbusters" reboot, many of Hemsworth's appearances may have flown under your radar.

One such role was in the 2015 hacker thriller "Blackhat," where Chris played Nick Hathaway, a former felon and professional hacker who's serving time for stealing millions of dollars. As the creator of part of the code repurposed as a virus by a mysterious group to target a nuclear power plant in Hong Kong, the FBI asks for Hathaway's help in finding the culprit, with the allure of getting him discharged from prison if he succeeds. Certainly not an innovative idea, but a very tried-and-true one in hacker thrillers. What starts as Hemsworth's character merely providing his technological expertise to the government escalates quickly as the stakes get higher, reaching a level where he's at the forefront of international politics.

"Blackhat" probably isn't the movie that will fundamentally change how you view the world and leave you pondering what you just watched. If, however, you want a hacker flick that features surprisingly realistic action, decent romance (with Tang Wei as the female lead), and hacking that doesn't feel exaggerated and actually makes sense, you can find "Blackhat" streaming on Prime Video.