3 Cheap Ultrawide Monitors Actually Worth Buying
Whether you don't want the mental friction of a dual-monitor setup or are looking to get an immersive experience while gaming or watching videos, ultrawide monitors are an excellent option. They help you avoid the plastic bezels in the middle of your displays, are great for cleaner multitasking, and can also simplify your desk setup with fewer cables and monitors. They are particularly useful in gaming, as you get a wider field of view and a cinematic feeling. However, many of the best ultrawide monitors can cost a pretty penny, especially the ones featuring OLED display technology.
Fortunately, you don't necessarily need to spend the big bucks to get a solid ultrawide monitor. Several of the top monitor manufacturers offer affordable models that have an ultrawide display and deliver good visual quality. Here are some inexpensive options that are actually worth buying if you are in the market for an ultrawide monitor. We selected these monitors after carefully considering the various available options on the market, their reviews from experts, and feedback from actual buyers on Amazon and Reddit.
Dell Alienware AW3425DWM
Part of Dell's Alienware brand, the AW3425DWM is an excellent ultrawide monitor for a fair price. It offers a 34-inch display with a 1500R curve radius and a 180Hz refresh rate, allowing you to enjoy a smoother interface and high-refresh-rate gaming. The AW3425DWM uses a VA panel and delivers 1440p resolution, which is pretty respectable for most tasks, and you can game at the native resolution with even mid-range CPUs and GPUs. In terms of variable refresh rate technologies, it supports both AMD FreeSync Premium and VESA Adaptive-Sync. Additionally, Dell claims it can offer 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space.
In other highlights, the Alienware monitor has a respectable port selection, which includes two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort (DP), and two USB 5Gbps Type-A ports, one of which supports USB battery charging 1.2. While the monitor supports HDR, it has poor local dimming, which, combined with relatively average HDR brightness, results in less than impactful HDR performance. Still, Amazon shoppers are pretty happy with the monitor, given its $400 price tag, and an excellent average rating of 4.6 out of 5 from over 1,500 ratings. Buyers appreciate the monitor's stunning colors, responsive experience, and premium build quality. However, a couple of shoppers mention noticing backlight bleed issues in their units, but the problem doesn't seem widespread.
MSI Optix MAG342CQR
The MSI Optix MAG342CQR is another solid 34-inch budget ultrawide monitor that comes with respectable specifications, including 1440p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It's also a curved monitor, like the Alienware AW3425DWM, and has a 1500R curve radius. Although the MSI offering is primarily targeted at gamers, it has a relatively subtle aesthetic, with only three slim RGB strips on the back, which means you can use it in non-gaming settings without the monitor standing out too much.
The monitor boasts 178-degree viewing angles, meaning you won't get washed-out colors when looking at off-angles, and a wide color gamut for more realistic visuals. Other features include a pretty ergonomic stand, which supports all common adjustments, including tilt, swivel, and pivot. The port selection, however, is pretty bare-bones, with only two HDMI 2.0 ports, which are limited to a 100Hz refresh rate, one DisplayPort 1.4 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.
The Optix MAG342CQR has a retail price of $420. However, it has a list price of $220 at Walmart, with Amazon selling it for around $300. If you're mulling over getting this MSI monitor for your setup, you'll be happy to know that it has garnered a solid average rating of 4.4 out of 5 on Amazon from over 1,300 ratings. The only notable complaint a small selection of owners have with the monitor is random flickering at 144Hz. Otherwise, shoppers consider it an excellent choice and good value for the price. They like its good picture quality, curved display, and ergonomic stand.
LG 34G630A-B
The LG 34G630A-B shines as an ultrawide curved gaming monitor with its 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms gray-to-gray response time, 1440p resolution, and 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. LG has also included several gaming-related features in this 34-inch monitor, including an FPS counter, a black stabilizer function to brighten up dark areas in games, a built-in crosshair to aid in aiming, and support for AMD FreeSync Premium for tear-free gaming. It also packs a pretty solid port selection, with two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort, and a USB Type-C port. Additionally, there are two USB Type-A ports and a 3.5mm audio jack to connect peripherals.
Although there aren't any notable media reviews of the monitor, it's well-liked among Amazon shoppers, who have given it an average rating of 4.5 out of 5, from almost 2,000 reviews. Buyers enjoy the monitor's build quality, color performance, and the presence of the USB-C port for video input. The supplied stand is the only area for concern for some buyers, who say it feels cheap and is wobbly. The LG 34G630A-B has a retail price of $500; however, it's often sold for less on Amazon.
How we selected these ultrawide monitors
While choosing affordable ultrawide monitors that are actually worth buying, we consulted trusted expert reviewers, such as Rtings.com, as well as verified buyer reviews on Amazon and Reddit. We chose monitors that are readily available, come with 1440p or higher resolution screens, and are manufactured by reputable brands. All our recommendations also have a curved screen for a more immersive experience and support a wide range of video inputs.