3 Cheap Ultrawide Monitors Actually Worth Buying

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you don't want the mental friction of a dual-monitor setup or are looking to get an immersive experience while gaming or watching videos, ultrawide monitors are an excellent option. They help you avoid the plastic bezels in the middle of your displays, are great for cleaner multitasking, and can also simplify your desk setup with fewer cables and monitors. They are particularly useful in gaming, as you get a wider field of view and a cinematic feeling. However, many of the best ultrawide monitors can cost a pretty penny, especially the ones featuring OLED display technology.

Fortunately, you don't necessarily need to spend the big bucks to get a solid ultrawide monitor. Several of the top monitor manufacturers offer affordable models that have an ultrawide display and deliver good visual quality. Here are some inexpensive options that are actually worth buying if you are in the market for an ultrawide monitor. We selected these monitors after carefully considering the various available options on the market, their reviews from experts, and feedback from actual buyers on Amazon and Reddit.