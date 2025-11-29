Using Two Monitors For Work Is Great, But The Smart Money Buys A Different Screen
Squeezing out every ounce of productivity while working is crucial when our time is so precious and our attention is pulled in so many directions. Those who have used a dual monitor setup for work know that while it certainly gives you more screen real estate, it also comes with some headaches. For instance, two monitors may cause tech issues around computer compatibility, or bandwidth concerns depending on how they're connected — like the difference between Thunderbolt and USB-C monitors.
Dual monitors may also come with ergonomic problems, a limit on how big you can make a single, uninterrupted window, or perhaps even where you position that window. Then there are the potential visual concerns, especially if the resolution on your two monitors is different. The alternative? Consider an ultra-wide or curved single monitor to step up the physical space on your screen without introducing the continuity or functionality concerns sometimes inherent with dual-monitor setups.
Dual monitor deficiencies
Using dual monitors is simple — just modify your computer's settings to adjust how each screen operates. Now you can drag windows and programs from one monitor to the other, and vice versa, expanding your workflow. This solution has driven the business world for years, but it has inherent ergonomic concerns. First of all, if you flank your desk with monitors, it leaves an area of dead space right in the middle, taken up by the bezels of each screen. You could set up one display as your main, central screen, but the dual-monitor ergonomic benefits won't extend to your second display if it is positioned to the side.
There are also tech considerations when opting for dual monitors. First, it's best to make sure that the computer in question can actually support two monitors. Original M1 MacBooks, for example, do not support dual external monitors, requiring users to pair their laptop display with just a single additional screen. Beyond this, unless you're buying two of the same monitor for a dual setup, you'll have to check the resolution of the screens you're using. If one is 4K and the other is 1080p, the transition between the two can be jarring, and may lead to eye fatigue.
The benefits of ultra-wide monitors
What's the solution then? The smart money would point to ultra-wide monitors, which were originally launched as premium, immersive devices for power users and gamers — like Samsung's pricey OLED ultra-wide gaming monitor. However, ultra-wide monitors have become more affordable, and they bring a host of valuable features to the table. Computer screens normally have a 16:9 aspect ratio, providing a movie-style layout for typical office use. Ultra-wide monitors expand on this, often featuring a 21:9 aspect ratio, which translates to more space and immersive visuals. Some of these monitors are also curved, meaning that when looking across the screen, you're always looking directly at it (versus off-axis).
These ultra-wide layouts afford enough space for users to keep several windows and programs in view at once. That dead space we mentioned earlier? It's gone, and now your monitor can be centered on the desk, with a field of view right in the middle. You can also resize and move your windows anywhere in the space, without a cut-off zone between the screens.
Ultra-wide monitors also offer a better plug-and-play experience. Because the computer only has to detect one monitor, there will be fewer potential hiccups associated with multi-display arrangements. While these monitors can get pricey, like the $2,800 Samsung Odyssey 4K models, more reasonably-priced screens are now available for around $200 with QHD resolution, such as the Samsung ViewFinity Series. Add in some of our favorite laptop accessories to make you more productive for the best possible working setup.