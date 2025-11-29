Using Two Monitors For Work Is Great, But The Smart Money Buys A Different Screen

What's the solution then? The smart money would point to ultra-wide monitors, which were originally launched as premium, immersive devices for power users and gamers — like Samsung's pricey OLED ultra-wide gaming monitor. However, ultra-wide monitors have become more affordable, and they bring a host of valuable features to the table. Computer screens normally have a 16:9 aspect ratio, providing a movie-style layout for typical office use. Ultra-wide monitors expand on this, often featuring a 21:9 aspect ratio, which translates to more space and immersive visuals. Some of these monitors are also curved, meaning that when looking across the screen, you're always looking directly at it (versus off-axis).

These ultra-wide layouts afford enough space for users to keep several windows and programs in view at once. That dead space we mentioned earlier? It's gone, and now your monitor can be centered on the desk, with a field of view right in the middle. You can also resize and move your windows anywhere in the space, without a cut-off zone between the screens.

Ultra-wide monitors also offer a better plug-and-play experience. Because the computer only has to detect one monitor, there will be fewer potential hiccups associated with multi-display arrangements. While these monitors can get pricey, like the $2,800 Samsung Odyssey 4K models, more reasonably-priced screens are now available for around $200 with QHD resolution, such as the Samsung ViewFinity Series. Add in some of our favorite laptop accessories to make you more productive for the best possible working setup.