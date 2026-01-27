Time In Space Can Change The Shape Of An Astronaut's Brain

As the human race looks toward a future of space exploration and perhaps even colonization, one new discovery sheds light on a potential challenge. Traveling and being in space changes the shape of an astronaut's brain. This revelation may guide future studies around just how much changes, and how concerned we should be.

While earlier studies already found out that space makes astronaut's brains move around in their skulls, this one uncovered that brain regions themselves were directly impacted by the overall change in shape. After enough time in space, the brain will move up and back. Though the astronauts largely recovered after spending time back on Earth, this opens up discussion about the safety of long-term missions to the moon — and, one day, perhaps even to Mars.

This study brought together a team of seven researchers from institutions such as the University of Florida, the German Aerospace Center, and the NASA Johnson Space Center. Their findings were published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) journal in January 2026 under the title "Brain displacement and nonlinear deformation following human spaceflight," and the many interesting findings could impact the future of human space exploration.