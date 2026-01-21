For All Mankind Season 5: Apple TV Reveals Teaser Trailer & Premiere Date

One of the best alternate history TV shows you can stream right now just got a teaser trailer and premiere date for its upcoming season, as Apple TV shared more details about "For All Mankind" season 5. The Emmy-nominated drama from Ronald D. Moore, who has also worked on "Star Trek" and "Battlestar Galactica," returns March 27, exclusively on Apple TV.

This new season will feature ten episodes, but unlike other shows that launch with a few episodes followed by a weekly release, "For All Mankind" is taking the old-school approach, as a single new episode will be released every Friday from March 27 to May 29. According to the teaser trailer and Apple's press release, the new season takes place in the years following the Goldilocks asteroid heist, and it will show the Happy Valley colony continuing to grow on Mars in addition to new missions to expand humanity's presence in the solar system.

For season 5 of "For All Mankind," Apple TV confirms the return of cast members Joel Kinnaman, Toby Kebbell, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña, and Wrenn Schmidt. New series regulars include Mireille Enos, Costa Ronin, Sean Kaufman, Ruby Cruz, and Ines Asserson.