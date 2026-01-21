For All Mankind Season 5: Apple TV Reveals Teaser Trailer & Premiere Date
One of the best alternate history TV shows you can stream right now just got a teaser trailer and premiere date for its upcoming season, as Apple TV shared more details about "For All Mankind" season 5. The Emmy-nominated drama from Ronald D. Moore, who has also worked on "Star Trek" and "Battlestar Galactica," returns March 27, exclusively on Apple TV.
This new season will feature ten episodes, but unlike other shows that launch with a few episodes followed by a weekly release, "For All Mankind" is taking the old-school approach, as a single new episode will be released every Friday from March 27 to May 29. According to the teaser trailer and Apple's press release, the new season takes place in the years following the Goldilocks asteroid heist, and it will show the Happy Valley colony continuing to grow on Mars in addition to new missions to expand humanity's presence in the solar system.
For season 5 of "For All Mankind," Apple TV confirms the return of cast members Joel Kinnaman, Toby Kebbell, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña, and Wrenn Schmidt. New series regulars include Mireille Enos, Costa Ronin, Sean Kaufman, Ruby Cruz, and Ines Asserson.
What if the global space race never ended?
What makes "For All Mankind" so unique is the idea behind it. What if the global space race never ended, and beyond that, what if the Soviet Union made it to the Moon before America? Every new season, the show advances around a decade, and it shows that NASA, in this reality, never gave up on expanding into further reaches of the solar system.
While technology in this alternate history greatly differs from what we actually have in reality, the show tells a compelling story about how a longer lunar exploration impacted political and social life. With the dream of colonizing Mars now real, "For All Mankind" season 5 will reveal that even life on the Red Planet requires rules and regulations.
Apple hasn't confirmed if the show will be renewed for a season 6, but reports indicate it's already in the pre-production stage, meaning Apple might be able to shorten the period between new seasons. As one of the OG Apple TV shows, "For All Mankind" has long been one of the most important assets of Apple's video streaming service, alongside "Ted Lasso" and "The Morning Show."