5 Smart Gadgets For Safely Brewing Beer At Home

Brewing beer at home doesn't always work out, but it is satisfying especially when you take that first sip of a new batch. If you brew the traditional way, the process can be pretty complex. There are four primary steps, including malting, mashing, boiling and fermenting. You also have to condition and package the brew when you're done, which is essentially letting the finished product rest to maturity and then bottling. There is an easier, smarter way to make your own homebrew, though. Thanks to the advent of smart home products and ingenious inventions like the Keurig — yes, we know that's a coffee maker — there are similar devices for your kitchen and home designed to help you brew beer.

The first thing to know, and to decide, is how much beer you want to brew. There are single-serve and limited brewers, which make anywhere from a few cups of beer, and there are bulk brewers which can make up to four gallons or more. From there, you can choose your system, then your supplies — then you do the work. This guide will explore some of the best smart gadgets, or brewing systems, for safely making beer at home. Let's get hopping.