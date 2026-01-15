The 10 Strangest CES 2026 Gadgets You Need To See To Believe

The Consumer Electronics Show is a yearly expo in Vegas for manufacturers of all kinds to wow both the media and public with weird and wonderful bleeding-edge technology; from rollable OLED screens that unfurl to several times their original size, to household robots that can barely fold laundry at the level of a two-year old. But away from the usual assortment of increasingly thin TVs and "smart" fridges that no one asked for lies an entirely stranger set of products. These products either wow you for their creativity, or utter stupidity. It's a fine line, and I'll let you be the ultimate judge of which side these products lie on.

In truth, much of the concepts in this list will never see the light of day. Some are an obvious ploy to garner exposure from media outlets (guilty!), some are prototypes of products that might eventually come to market with a vastly different feature set, while some are available for pre-order now. You don't even have to wait to buy some of the best CES gadgets. But these are the strangest, in their own special way.