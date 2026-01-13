CES 2026 Revealed The Next Big Step For OLED Displays
The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) provides a view as to what the future holds for consumer technologies, and this year's event has given consumers and critics plenty to get excited about. Along with some tech that every enthusiast needs to know about in 2026, one manufacturer provided concepts for a display that may drastically change how you use your laptop — a concept that's ideal for anyone who's ever found themselves pining for a second monitor while they work or play.
Along with some of the most exciting tech devices that we saw at CES 2026, Lenovo unveiled two new concept Windows laptops that feature extendable OLED screens. With one of the laptops extending its screen vertically and one extending horizontally, the two distinct devices were built with consumers in mind — primarily gamers and professionals who could use the extra space.
Though it may seem like a gimmick, having a screen that's capable of adjusting its size can have several purposes. For gamers and those with high workloads, Lenovo already has plans for exactly how a rollable screen can help them in specific situations. And for the average consumer, this type of screen wins points for portability and minimalism, while still delivering an adjustable display size. While you may have to wait before you can buy these laptops, there's plenty of gadgets from CES 2026 that you can buy right now.
Lenovo unveils two laptops with rollable screens at CES
Way back in 2023, we took a hands-on look at a Lenovo concept laptop that featured a rollable OLED display. This would serve as a precursor to the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6. Now, Lenovo is back with two new laptop concepts that can potentially redefine how consumers consider their screen real estate. Thanks to OLED displays being incredibly thin and flexible, Lenovo is putting its capabilities to the test.
Looking at the Legion Pro Rollable concept, it features a rollable Lenovo PureSight OLED Gaming display, one which is able to expand horizontally from both sides of the screen through a tension-based, dual-motor design. It features three different display modes: a 16-inch Focus Mode for gaming precision; a 21.5-inch Tactical Mode to help with "peripheral awareness"; and a 24-inch Arena Mode, which is meant for travelling gamers who need big screens while on the road. Along with the rollable screen, the concept laptop also sports an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU and Intel Core Ultra processors.
For business professionals, Lenovo also unveiled the ThinkPad Rollable XD Concept. Extending vertically, this concept laptop starts with a 13.3-inch screen and expands to a 16-inch workspace either through voice commands or Swipe to X touch controls. When lowered, the screen provides information on the front lid of the device. When closed, the lid also offers touch capabilities. Additionally, the 180-degree Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protecting the screen allows users to see how it extends. Since both are concept devices, there's no word on a release date as yet.