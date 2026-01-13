CES 2026 Revealed The Next Big Step For OLED Displays

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) provides a view as to what the future holds for consumer technologies, and this year's event has given consumers and critics plenty to get excited about. Along with some tech that every enthusiast needs to know about in 2026, one manufacturer provided concepts for a display that may drastically change how you use your laptop — a concept that's ideal for anyone who's ever found themselves pining for a second monitor while they work or play.

Along with some of the most exciting tech devices that we saw at CES 2026, Lenovo unveiled two new concept Windows laptops that feature extendable OLED screens. With one of the laptops extending its screen vertically and one extending horizontally, the two distinct devices were built with consumers in mind — primarily gamers and professionals who could use the extra space.

Though it may seem like a gimmick, having a screen that's capable of adjusting its size can have several purposes. For gamers and those with high workloads, Lenovo already has plans for exactly how a rollable screen can help them in specific situations. And for the average consumer, this type of screen wins points for portability and minimalism, while still delivering an adjustable display size. While you may have to wait before you can buy these laptops, there's plenty of gadgets from CES 2026 that you can buy right now.