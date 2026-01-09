The New CES Tech Every Enthusiast Needs To Know About In 2026

Every year at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), brands from all over the world showcase their latest and greatest products and everyone gets a glimpse at innovative technologies. This year's event was no different, and BGR's Jose Adorno was on-site to get hands-on with some of the coolest gear. Some of his favorite gadgets included new smart glasses, the Clicks physical keyboard for iPhone, a smart fan, and more. But while there was a ton of useful tech — with a huge emphasis on AI and AI companions – it's the lesser-known or overlooked gear that sometimes deserves a chance to shine.

Between Micro RGB TVs (in larger sizes than ever), smart appliances, and robots galore, there were also quirky gadgets that are just as useful and intriguing. Here's a quick list of some of the coolest CES tech items that every enthusiast needs to know about.