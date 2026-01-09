5 Of The Best CES Gadgets You Don't Have To Wait To Buy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Another CES wraps up with exciting tech. BGR was there and saw a ton of new products that will make their way to store shelves in 2026. However, if you can't keep up with the excitement to get your hands on some of the cool new tech introduced at the Consumer Electronics Show, you don't have to worry. Many interesting items are already available to order now.

Over the past few days, BGR saw great gadgets at CES Unveiled, visited the ShowStoppers 2026 showcase, and walked through dozens (if not hundreds) of booths at The Venetian Expo and the Las Vegas Convention Center. Robots, AI companions, new computers, smartphone accessories, and an infinite number of TVs are some of the new products at the convention that American customers can already find. With that being said, we've selected the five best CES gadgets we have seen at the trade show, and that you can have in your home or office almost instantly.