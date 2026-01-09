5 Of The Best CES Gadgets You Don't Have To Wait To Buy
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Another CES wraps up with exciting tech. BGR was there and saw a ton of new products that will make their way to store shelves in 2026. However, if you can't keep up with the excitement to get your hands on some of the cool new tech introduced at the Consumer Electronics Show, you don't have to worry. Many interesting items are already available to order now.
Over the past few days, BGR saw great gadgets at CES Unveiled, visited the ShowStoppers 2026 showcase, and walked through dozens (if not hundreds) of booths at The Venetian Expo and the Las Vegas Convention Center. Robots, AI companions, new computers, smartphone accessories, and an infinite number of TVs are some of the new products at the convention that American customers can already find. With that being said, we've selected the five best CES gadgets we have seen at the trade show, and that you can have in your home or office almost instantly.
Satechi's new Slim EX Keyboard
Satechi's keyboards are no strangers to BGR. After a delightful experience with the SM3 Slim Mechanical Keyboard, I was really excited to see the company's new take on computer keyboards with the Slim EX series. Similar to Apple's Magic Keyboards, the new Slim EX3 and EX1 models offer 4-in-1 multi-device connectivity, as you can connect them to three different Bluetooth devices and a 2.4 GHz dongle.
While none of this is new, what makes these keyboards so interesting is a switch key that lets you instantly remap key controls of your keyboard depending on whether you're using a Mac or a Windows computer. The keyboard's combination of a key switch and its ability to connect to several devices at once makes it much easier to use a single keyboard throughout the day.
The battery of these keyboards lasts around five weeks, and it follows an upcoming European Union legislation that requires these accessories to have a removable battery. This means users can replace a faulty battery instead of buying an entirely new product if their device stops working. These new accessories are available on Satechi's website starting at $49.99.
UGreen 300 W desktop charger
During CES 2026, UGreen introduced a bunch of interesting products, including a new local AI server with almost 200 terabytes of storage. While the product is only available for pre-order, the company is offering another device it has just announced at CES: the Nexode 300 W desktop charger.
While UGreen is known for its charging solutions, the company now offers a new model with a maximum output of 300 W and five different ports. With that, you can quickly charge up to three laptops. One with a 140 W port, another with a 100 W USB-C port, and the third one with a 60 W port. Besides these ports, the charger comes with one extra USB-C port and another USB-A port, just in case.
The company uses a professional GaNFast III chip with always-on temperature detection to ensure your devices charge properly without overheating them or the charger itself. It's available for $199.99 on the company's website.
MOFT's accessories with Find My capabilities
MOFT introduced a few Find My-compatible accessories during CES 2026. While some of them will be available in the coming months, one of its most popular gadgets, the Tripod Wallet and the Field Wallet, will soon be available with Find My integration.
Just like HidrateSpark Pro 2 or Satechi's Passport Cover, users need to press a button to start pairing the new accessory with the Find My network. Once it's done, the accessory is linked to your Apple Account, meaning you can always know if you leave the item behind. You can make it play a chiming sound to easily find it or check its last detected location through the Find My app.
MOFT says users can charge the trackable Tripod Wallet and Field Wallet by placing them on a MagSafe charger, but their battery life can last six months. Besides working as a wallet, this accessory can also be used as a tripod to take photos on your iPhone using the button on the gadget itself. While the MOFT accessories with Find My capabilities aren't available yet, you can sign up on MOFT's website for access to upcoming offers when the products are released in late January.
Charging Case Pro for Nintendo Switch 2
Less than a year after its first batch of Nintendo Switch 2 accessories, Belkin took advantage of CES 2026 to introduce the new Charging Case Pro for Nintendo Switch 2. Unlike Belkin's previous charging case, this new model no longer comes with a standalone power bank, as there's now a removable dock that lets you charge the Switch 2 inside the case, see the power bank's total battery life, and extend the playtime of your Switch if you're enjoying Mario Kart and other games on a plane with other people.
Belkin continues to offer a 10,000 mAh battery and up to 30 W fast charging to ensure Switch users have enough juice while enjoying their favorite titles. The case itself also has space for dozens of physical cards, a hidden AirTag compartment, and room for smaller accessories, such as wired earbuds and Joy-Con grips. Unlike other devices introduced by Belkin at CES Unveiled, this one is already available on the company's website for $99.99.
MSI's lighter AI+ laptop
Computer brand MSI revealed several new laptops at CES 2026, including a redesign of its Prestige series with improved touchpad and pen support. Among the new options, the new Prestige 13 AI+ stands out. As the name implies, this AI-powered laptop features a 13-inch screen, weighs only 899 grams, and is powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processor. The company says it mixes horsepower with portability.
What's interesting about this release is that it's focused on enterprise users. It also features NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics, which is not only great for designers and other creative professionals who need a great GPU, but it's also amazing for gamers. Even though you can't get your hands on the new Prestige laptops with Intel Core Ultra Series 3 just yet, it's already possible to secure one (or some of them) on MSI's website. The official sales begin on January 27, 2026.