ChatGPT Will Support Adult Content In December, But Only After You Verify Your Age

While ChatGPT continues to be the most popular AI chatbot in the world, a new report from The Information, notes that OpenAI has acknowledged in calls with investors earlier this month that time spent inside the app has slightly declined after the company has started implementing content restrictions in August. OpenAI brought parental controls to ChatGPT and made it more difficult for teenagers to chat about suicide or engage in adult content with the chatbot. The company plans to bring new software features to ChatGPT that will allow users to verify their age. Once the process is complete, ChatGPT users will be able to talk to the chatbot about more topics, including adult content such as writing erotica. Reports preceding OpenAI's content restrictions showed that some adult ChatGPT users established romantic connections with the AI, despite being fully aware of the fact that they were not chatting with a real person.

The Information's claims are not a surprise. About a month ago, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that age verification features are coming to ChatGPT in December, without disclosing what that process will look like. The new report doesn't provide details on how OpenAI will verify a person's age. The process might be voluntary rather than automated, but that's speculation. OpenAI isn't the only company looking to improve the safety of its users by ensuring certain features, like adult content, aren't available to minors. Google has been rolling out age verification features to YouTube and the entire Google account in recent months.