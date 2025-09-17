New ChatGPT Safety Features Coming Soon: Parental Controls And AI Age Prediction

OpenAI said it would add parental controls to ChatGPT a few weeks ago, after a teen died by suicide allegedly using the chatbot for assistance. The family sued the AI firm following the tragic event, and the case is ongoing. In the wake of this incident, OpenAI is rolling out its new parental control features this month. The company said in a blog post that teen safety will be prioritized over user privacy and freedom.

Among the new safety features coming to ChatGPT soon, there's one AI capability that might stir some controversy. OpenAI will let ChatGPT predict the user's age to determine how it should respond to their prompts. The AI age prediction feature is similar to what Google announced in late July. Google is also employing AI to guess the age of YouTube users and Google account holders.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman addressed the upcoming parental controls and mentioned the new AI age verification system in a separate blog post. Altman said, "For example, ChatGPT will be trained not to do [...] flirtatious talk if asked, or engage in discussions about suicide or self-harm even in a creative writing setting." The new parental controls will complement other safety features such as the mental health guardrails for ChatGPT that apply to users of all ages.