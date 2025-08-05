Before Launching GPT-5, OpenAI Is Adding Mental Health Guardrails To ChatGPT

OpenAI just revealed its long-awaited open models, and we expect the GPT-5 update to follow in the coming weeks. The roadmap isn't set in stone, and a GPT-5 delay of a few days or weeks wouldn't be surprising in the grand scheme of things. Sam Altman teased the exciting AI products coming to ChatGPT, but he also warned that hiccups might impact their rollouts.

While we wait for OpenAI's next major ChatGPT evolution, the company announced a different kind of upgrade — one that's probably just as necessary as the jump to GPT-5. Going forward, ChatGPT will try to avoid answering personal questions that might involve managing mental health. OpenAI also said that the chatbot will nudge you to take breaks if it detects continuous use.

The mental health-related ChatGPT upgrades are desperately needed. We've seen several reports in the past few months about people who experienced mental breakdowns after conversing with the AI. Products like ChatGPT, which can be too agreeable at times, might have a negative impact on people experiencing mental distress.