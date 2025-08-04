Sam Altman Teases 'A Ton' Of ChatGPT Updates, But GPT-5 Might Be Delayed

GPT-5 has been the talk of the town lately, with reports claiming the highly consequential ChatGPT upgrade will drop in early August. Some reports suggested that GPT-5 would arrive after the launch of the highly anticipated open-source version of ChatGPT. OpenAI's open model was rumored to launch in the final week of July, after multiple delays.

July is now over, and there's still no open-source ChatGPT to download. These things happen. The biggest players in the field release new features on a regular basis. AI companies unveil new models and features every chance they get. The announcements come more frequently than we're used to in the tech world. We wait a year between iPhone launches, but the next-generation AI upgrade is seemingly always just weeks away.

AI companies like OpenAI release their latest innovations as soon as they're ready for mass consumption. ChatGPT Agent is one such example, a new AI model that can perform complex tasks on your behalf in a virtual computer of its own. The model arrived a few weeks ago, about half a year after OpenAI unveiled the Operator agent, now baked into ChatGPT Agent. The same goes for GPT-5 and the open-source ChatGPT model. OpenAI might need to conduct more safety tests before releasing the two models.

This is all speculation based on Sam Altman's most recent tweet. The OpenAI CEO posted a teaser on X over the weekend saying that the company has "a ton of stuff" to launch in the coming weeks. He also said that hiccups might be part of the schedule, suggesting potential delays to some of OpenAI's big launches.