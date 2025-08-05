OpenAI Releases New 'Open Models' To Rival DeepSeek And Meta

OpenAI has taken yet another step to rival AI models from DeepSeek, Meta, and Alibaba. The company revealed two new "open models" on Tuesday named gpt-oss 120b and gpt-oss 20b. These are the first free and open models that OpenAI has released since it first debuted ChatGPT in 2022.

The move isn't wholly unexpected, as other companies like DeepSeek have been pushing the boundaries of AI availability with free and open models like China's R1 model, as well as Alibaba's Qwen family. This move is also a direct retaliation to China's continued progress in the AI market, and OpenAI clearly hopes that offering models like this — models that can rival its closed-off options — will give businesses and users the ability to rely on American AI instead of turning to foreign options.

This move also lines up with Trump's American AI Action Plan, which pushes for fewer regulations on AI companies so that they can continue to innovate and improve their offerings. But OpenAI isn't the only American company to offer "open weight" models. Meta has been offering its own options for months now — though there are concerns about Meta AI's self-improvement — so OpenAI playing catchup here is good news for some.