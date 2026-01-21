Iconic Mac And PC Guys Reunite In A Surprising New Ad

Twenty years ago, Apple debuted one of its more iconic ads when it introduced actors Justin Long and comedian John Hodgman as "a Mac" and "a PC." While Long was the trendy, fresh Mac, Hodgman was an uptight, awkward PC. The campaign continued until 2010, which is when the company ended its Get a Mac campaign once and for all.

Since then, each of the actors have appeared in a few parodies and ad campaigns. For example, when Apple introduced the Mac with Apple Silicon, John Hodgman made a cameo during the Apple event questioning the existence of the M1 chips, which were promoted as being better than similar PC chips and were even more powerful than Intel Macs. Then, in 2021, Intel made a campaign where the Mac guy, Justin Long, appeared as a "real person comparing Mac and PC."

However, an even more surprising reunion just happened in 2026 in an Ozempic commercial. Due to the popularity of this diabetes medication to help people lose weight, it opened the path for tons of other medications with a similar purpose to become available in the U.S. and elsewhere. That seems to be the impetus for Ozempic creating an ad campaign to highlight the fact that "there's only one Ozempic."