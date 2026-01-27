The 5 Best Phones Cameras You Can Buy, According To Consumer Reports

Smartphone cameras have gotten so good over the years that they have massively shrunk the consumer camera market. And with our phone cameras now capturing all aspects of our daily lives, from everyday mundane activities to major life-changing events, it's important to know that you are going to get great shots whenever you pull out your phone.

But with so many numbers, statistics, and lenses, making sense of it all can often feel like doing homework for many people. Thankfully, Consumer Reports is here to assist, as it has compiled a list of all the smartphones that came through their laboratory for testing. They have done all the legwork looking at megapixels, lenses, optical zooms, selfie quality, apertures, and all the confusing numbers that can give the average person a headache when trying to compare.

The smartphones mentioned in this list are all great devices but they excel primarily in the camera department. So, if you are looking for a device to capture your kid's next birthday party or are looking to film the next big indie darling, picking up any of the following devices should serve you well.