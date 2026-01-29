Stranger Things Was Inspired By An Underrated 2011 Sci-Fi Movie From J.J. Abrams

When the first season of Netflix's "Stranger Things" debuted in 2016, it seemed out of the blue. Managing to perfectly encapsulate retro sci-fi horror films and series from years gone by, it also had the distinctive atmosphere emblematic of the 1980s. There are now numerous shows with a "Stranger Things" vibe, and while it may seem like the success of the series was unprecedented, its creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, actually drew a degree of inspiration from a certain film released just five years prior.

In a 2022 appearance on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast with Josh Horowitz, the Duffer Brothers spoke about the kind of storytelling they wanted to accomplish with "Stranger Things," and specifically cited the 2011 J.J. Abrams film "Super 8" as one of their chief inspirations. Despite being a film rather than a series, "Super 8" does seem to share a lot of creative energy with "Stranger Things," from its late 70s time period to its cast of plucky pre-teens plunged over their heads into a world of science-fiction mystery.

More than that, though, "Super 8" had an emphasis on young people fostering strong friendships in hard times. Just like the fire-forged friendships the main characters of "Stranger Things" would build over the show's five seasons.