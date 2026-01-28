4 Old USB Gadgets That Are Still Useful

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

What was once new and cutting-edge technology can quickly become yesterday's news. I noticed this when I recently attended the massive Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Some of you might remember the likes of the Microsoft Zune, CD-ROM drives, and even HD video cassettes from years ago.

It wasn't until the early 2000s that the Universal Serial Bus (USB) protocol finally took hold of consumers and allowed almost every gadget to use the protocol, whether it was necessary or not. This led to the market being flooded with all sorts of USB devices. And while a lot of these were silly who really needs a USB ghost radar? -– many were quite helpful and well-loved by tech enthusiasts.

But with tech changing and evolving so fast, are any of those older USB gadgets still useful in 2026? You might be surprised to find out that, yes, people still use several of these accessories today. The benefit of time has actually made many of these classic accessories more effective and useful than they were decades ago.