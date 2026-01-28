Which Android Phone Has The Best Flashlight?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Using the smartphone's rear camera flash as a flashlight is one of the nice-to-have features in a handset. Smartphone vendors figured out years ago that they could add a switch in the software that lets users turn that flash into a torch anytime they need extra light. iPhones and Android phones can be used as flashlights. The phone's flashlight isn't a real torch replacement, however. Most smartphone vendors do not advertise the flashlight capabilities of their devices, whether these are flagships or cheaper handsets. Only those Android vendors that sell specific types of handsets will list flashlight specs on their devices, knowing that buyers are looking for these characteristics when buying a rugged device or a battery phone.

Put differently, there are two categories of Android handsets when it comes to flashlight capabilities. First, we have the mainstream Android handsets that most people buy. They can be premium phones like the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Google Pixel 10, mid-range handsets like most Nothing devices, entry-level devices like some popular Samsung Galaxy A models, and foldable phones. The flashlights on these devices can typically reach tens of lumens in brightness.

Then we have the rugged Android phones, which are thicker and more durable than traditional phones. These have massive batteries and much larger torches on the back, which are sometimes called camping lights. Chinese vendors, including 8849, Unihertz, Oukitel, and Ulefone, sell these massive Android phones that can rival real torches when it comes to brightness. You can expect hundreds to over a thousand lumens of brightness, as you'll see below. When buying a rugged phone with a strong flashlight, you'll also want to inspect a few key details, including the battery capacity and whether the phone also works as a power bank or a projector.