Which Android Phone Has The Best Flashlight?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Using the smartphone's rear camera flash as a flashlight is one of the nice-to-have features in a handset. Smartphone vendors figured out years ago that they could add a switch in the software that lets users turn that flash into a torch anytime they need extra light. iPhones and Android phones can be used as flashlights. The phone's flashlight isn't a real torch replacement, however. Most smartphone vendors do not advertise the flashlight capabilities of their devices, whether these are flagships or cheaper handsets. Only those Android vendors that sell specific types of handsets will list flashlight specs on their devices, knowing that buyers are looking for these characteristics when buying a rugged device or a battery phone.
Put differently, there are two categories of Android handsets when it comes to flashlight capabilities. First, we have the mainstream Android handsets that most people buy. They can be premium phones like the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Google Pixel 10, mid-range handsets like most Nothing devices, entry-level devices like some popular Samsung Galaxy A models, and foldable phones. The flashlights on these devices can typically reach tens of lumens in brightness.
Then we have the rugged Android phones, which are thicker and more durable than traditional phones. These have massive batteries and much larger torches on the back, which are sometimes called camping lights. Chinese vendors, including 8849, Unihertz, Oukitel, and Ulefone, sell these massive Android phones that can rival real torches when it comes to brightness. You can expect hundreds to over a thousand lumens of brightness, as you'll see below. When buying a rugged phone with a strong flashlight, you'll also want to inspect a few key details, including the battery capacity and whether the phone also works as a power bank or a projector.
Flashlight power on mainstream Android phones
Android smartphone vendors do not list flashlight specs because the torch functionality is a side effect of equipping a flash in the rear camera module to improve low-light photography. As cameras evolved over the years, so did the flash experience and the flashlight capability. But most buyers do not purchase an Android phone for its flashlight. After all, the more you use the phone as a torch, the faster the battery will run out. But third parties have offered unofficial brightness measurements over the years.
For example, safety equipment retailer Petzl measured the brightness of some of the phones available in stores as of mid October 2025. The iPhone flashlight can offer 30-40 Lumens of brightness, with the retailer looking at several iPhone 16 and iPhone 17 models. For Android, Petzl looked at the Samsung Galaxy S (flagship candybar phones), Galaxy Z (foldables), and Galaxy A (mid-range and entry-level) and found their flashlights are brighter. The Galaxy S and Z models output 40-60 Lumens, while the cheaper models are in the 40-50 Lumens range. The Gadgeteer produced similar figures for the 2024 iPhone 16 Plus, estimating its flash brightness at 40-50 Lumens when comparing it with an 8849 Android phone that is rated at 1,200 Lumens (more on that model below).
Separately, smartphone users discussing smartphone torch capabilities on Reddit pointed out that a phone like the OnePlus 12 has a brighter flashlight than the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the iPhone 17 Pro Max, without providing measurements. That said, Android users should check the settings of their smartphones to see whether they can increase the brightness to the best possible level.
Android phones with camping lights
This brings us to Android smartphones that feature more powerful flashlights. For example, you might work in an environment where rugged devices are recommended. Or you may be an outdoor adventurer camping in more remote areas where phones with large batteries and strong flashlights can be useful. Maybe you live in an area with higher risks of natural disasters, where a communication device with a powerful flashlight can come in handy. With that in mind, here are some of the best rugged Android phones with powerful flashlights available to purchase in early 2026:
- Oukitel WP100Titan 5G rugged phone: Android 14, 1,200 Lumens flashlight, 100 Lumens projector, and 33,000 mAh battery (power bank) – $740 on Oukitel
- Unihertz Tank 3 Pro: Android 14, up to 1,200 Lumens flashlight, 100 Lumens DLP projector, and 23,800 mAh battery (power bank) – $630 on Unihertz
- Oukitel WP56 5G rugged phone: Android 15, up to 1,000 Lumens flashlight, and 16,000 mAh battery (power bank) – $400 on Amazon
- Oukitel WP58 Pro 5G rugged phone: Android 15, up to 1,000 Lumens dual flashlight, and 10,000 mAh battery (power bank) – $300 on Oukitel
- Unihertz Golden Eye: Android 12, up to 980 Lumens flashlight, and 5,200 mAh battery – $270 on Unihertz
- Ulefone RugKing: Android 15, 126 Lumens flashlight, and 9,600 mAh battery (power bank) – $221 on Amazon
If price is the main constraint, you'll want a budget-friendly option. If battery life is the most important thing, you'll want the highest-rated battery phone in the list above. Finally, you may prefer an Android phone running the most recent software version, or a device with better specs.