How To Watch All 10 2026 Oscar Best Picture Nominees

The Academy just revealed the Oscar nominees for the 98th Academy Awards, including the nominees for Best Picture. As in previous years, ten movies will compete for the golden statue in this category. Unsurprisingly, most of them were also nominees for Best Motion Pictures at the 2026 Golden Globes, which recently crowned "Hamnet" as the big winner.

In addition to "Hamnet," the nominees for Best Picture at the 2026 Academy Awards include "Bugonia," "F1," "Frankenstein," "Marty Supreme," "One Battle After Another," "The Secret Agent," "Sentimental Value," "Sinners," and "Train Dreams." None of the nominations for Best Picture are especially surprising, though "It Was Just an Accident" and "No Other Choice" are among the most notable omissions.

When the ceremony airs on ABC on Sunday, March 15, we'll find out what the successor to last year's Best Picture winner "Anora" will be, in addition to the rest of the categories at the 98th Academy Awards. With several weeks left to go before the show, we have put together a guide that will help you figure out where you can watch all of the Best Picture nominees at home or in theaters.