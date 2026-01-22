How To Watch All 10 2026 Oscar Best Picture Nominees
The Academy just revealed the Oscar nominees for the 98th Academy Awards, including the nominees for Best Picture. As in previous years, ten movies will compete for the golden statue in this category. Unsurprisingly, most of them were also nominees for Best Motion Pictures at the 2026 Golden Globes, which recently crowned "Hamnet" as the big winner.
In addition to "Hamnet," the nominees for Best Picture at the 2026 Academy Awards include "Bugonia," "F1," "Frankenstein," "Marty Supreme," "One Battle After Another," "The Secret Agent," "Sentimental Value," "Sinners," and "Train Dreams." None of the nominations for Best Picture are especially surprising, though "It Was Just an Accident" and "No Other Choice" are among the most notable omissions.
When the ceremony airs on ABC on Sunday, March 15, we'll find out what the successor to last year's Best Picture winner "Anora" will be, in addition to the rest of the categories at the 98th Academy Awards. With several weeks left to go before the show, we have put together a guide that will help you figure out where you can watch all of the Best Picture nominees at home or in theaters.
Streaming, movie theaters, and other options
As always, some of the Oscar nominees premiered months before the ceremony. Therefore, many of the films are already available on streaming services, though others are still showing in theaters. Here's where you can watch all of the 2026 Best Picture nominees right now:
- "Bugonia": Streaming on Peacock, and available for rental or purchase on Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.
- "F1": Streaming on Apple TV, and available for rental or purchase on Prime Video, Apple TV, or Fandango at Home.
- "Frankenstein": Streaming exclusively on Netflix.
- "Hamnet": Exclusive to select theaters, so you check your local listings.
- "Marty Supreme": Available for pre-order on Prime Video and Fandango At Home, and expected to hit HBO Max in April 2026. There's also a chance it's still showing at your local theater.
- "One Battle After Another": Streaming on HBO Max, available for rental or purchase on Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home, and potentially still screening in select theaters.
- "The Secret Agent": The best way to watch the Brazilian movie is by going to the theaters. It's also expected to hit Hulu eventually and you can pre-order it on Prime Video.
- "Sentimental Value": The movie is available for purchase or rental on platforms like Amazon Video and Apple TV.
- "Sinners": Streaming on HBO Max, and available for rental or purchase on Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.
- "Train Dreams": Streaming exclusively on Netflix.
Besides streaming availability, it's possible that some of these movies come back to theaters as Oscars night approaches. Thankfully, it's easier than every to see everything nominated in the major categories before the ceremony begins.