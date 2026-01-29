Your Google Pixel 10's Magic Cue Might Finally Be Useful With This Rumored Feature
The Magic Cue feature on the Google Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro is due to get a lot better with Google Wallet and Google Task integration, reports Android Authority. Available for over six months, the new Google Pixel lineup promised an AI revolution with Magic Cue, which could theoretically use AI to suggest certain tasks based on your usage patterns. For instance, if you told someone you're taking a flight the next day, Magic Cue would automatically fetch your flight details from Gmail and prompt you to send them details like your flight's timings, flight number, etc. Something that the long-rumored iOS 27 Siri chatbot aims to deliver, too.
However, during the first month of the Pixel 10, it was nearly impossible to use Magic Cue, as it lacked a deeper integration with the Android system. A couple of months later, users started to report that the company finally rolled out a broader experience, as they noticed Magic Cue suggestions throughout the UI. Google says Magic Cue integrates with Gmail, Messages, Calendar, Notes, Screenshots, Contacts, and more. Powered by on-device AI thanks to the Tensor G5 processor, it seems the company is about to announce the next big upgrade for Magic Cue with Wallet and Tasks integration.
Magic Cue keeps expanding its capabilities, and it's about to get a lot better
If a Google Pixel 10 owner adds a trip to their calendar, Magic Cue will automatically provide weather information for the location, along with travel suggestions on what to pack, what places to visit, etc. If the integration reported by Android Authority launches soon, Magic Cue will offer support for the Google Wallet, which could help display real-time information about tickets (train, flight, and even cinema) or even help you better understand your spending.
On the other hand, the Google Task integration could mean that Magic Cue can access your to-do list and calendar events to suggest relevant actions based on your schedule. At this moment, it's unclear when Google plans to integrate both these services with Magic Cue. However, since Telegram user Kieron Quinn was able to find the settings toggle for these two apps within Magic Cue, it's only natural that the feature might be coming sooner rather than later.