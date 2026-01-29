Your Google Pixel 10's Magic Cue Might Finally Be Useful With This Rumored Feature

The Magic Cue feature on the Google Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro is due to get a lot better with Google Wallet and Google Task integration, reports Android Authority. Available for over six months, the new Google Pixel lineup promised an AI revolution with Magic Cue, which could theoretically use AI to suggest certain tasks based on your usage patterns. For instance, if you told someone you're taking a flight the next day, Magic Cue would automatically fetch your flight details from Gmail and prompt you to send them details like your flight's timings, flight number, etc. Something that the long-rumored iOS 27 Siri chatbot aims to deliver, too.

However, during the first month of the Pixel 10, it was nearly impossible to use Magic Cue, as it lacked a deeper integration with the Android system. A couple of months later, users started to report that the company finally rolled out a broader experience, as they noticed Magic Cue suggestions throughout the UI. Google says Magic Cue integrates with Gmail, Messages, Calendar, Notes, Screenshots, Contacts, and more. Powered by on-device AI thanks to the Tensor G5 processor, it seems the company is about to announce the next big upgrade for Magic Cue with Wallet and Tasks integration.