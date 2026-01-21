Say Goodbye To ChatGPT - New Siri Chatbot Will Soon Take Over Your iPhone
Move over ChatGPT, Apple has a new AI friend to play with. Along with Apple recently revealing that Siri will be powered by Google Gemini, Bloomberg now reports that the company has plans to turn its assistant into a chatbot similar to Gemini or ChatGPT. While mum's the word on specifics, it looks like Apple is doing its best to compensate for the fact that Apple Intelligence was underwhelming upon release.
Set to launch before the end of the year, the new chatbot — internally dubbed Campos — will be able to complete a variety of different tasks for users. However, unlike ChatGPT and Gemini, the new chatbot from Apple will have its own unique set of features, including an option that will give Apple the ability to eventually move away from using Google's Gemini.
This news arrives after Tim Cook confirmed that Siri would be getting a Siri update for Apple Intelligence back in October. The move is likely driven in part by the fact that even some Apple engineers fret that the next-generation Siri could end up disappointing users. Additionally, according to the source, this move for Apple may be due to other AI companies gaining advantage in the market, causing Apple to scramble in playing catch-up.
Siri chatbot coming in iOS 27
According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple plans to restructure Siri into a full-fledged AI chatbot this fall. This Siri chatbot will take a conversational approach to interacting with users either by voice or text, and it will be heavily integrated into Macs, iPads, and iPhones. Gurman also notes that this isn't the same as the revamped Siri slated to arrive in iOS 26.4, but rather "a subsequent update."
According to Gurman, Campos will extend far beyond Siri's current capabilities, suggesting that Apple will announce the Siri chatbot at its Worldwide Developer Conference in June, with a release in September. The new Campos will be a part of iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27. The new Siri will also integrate itself into other stock Apple apps, such as Photos and Music. Along with being able to search and summarize information and generate content, Campos will also look at personal data to complete tasks like finding certain files.
One novel thing about Apple's Campos is that it will look at what's on a user's screen — such as an open browser window — to make suggestions and complete tasks. Campos will also have the ability to control certain settings and features and launch apps. The chatbot runs off a custom Google model, internally known as Apple Foundations Model version 11, whereas Siri's iOS 26.4 upgrade will utilize Apple Foundation Models version 10. Apple also plans for the models that power Campos to be swappable, allowing the company to potentially move away from Google in the future.