Say Goodbye To ChatGPT - New Siri Chatbot Will Soon Take Over Your iPhone

Move over ChatGPT, Apple has a new AI friend to play with. Along with Apple recently revealing that Siri will be powered by Google Gemini, Bloomberg now reports that the company has plans to turn its assistant into a chatbot similar to Gemini or ChatGPT. While mum's the word on specifics, it looks like Apple is doing its best to compensate for the fact that Apple Intelligence was underwhelming upon release.

Set to launch before the end of the year, the new chatbot — internally dubbed Campos — will be able to complete a variety of different tasks for users. However, unlike ChatGPT and Gemini, the new chatbot from Apple will have its own unique set of features, including an option that will give Apple the ability to eventually move away from using Google's Gemini.

This news arrives after Tim Cook confirmed that Siri would be getting a Siri update for Apple Intelligence back in October. The move is likely driven in part by the fact that even some Apple engineers fret that the next-generation Siri could end up disappointing users. Additionally, according to the source, this move for Apple may be due to other AI companies gaining advantage in the market, causing Apple to scramble in playing catch-up.