4 Premium Streaming Services Cheaper Than Netflix That Are Actually Worth It

Since 2010, when Netflix first launched its streaming-only subscription plan in the U.S., there have been several price hikes over the years, with an increase almost every alternate year in the last decade. This has resulted in Netflix going from a cheap cable alternative to an expensive premium streamer, which, combined with the cheapest ad-free plan going away, has forced many to look for alternatives to stream free movies and TV shows, or services that are more affordable.

If you are in the same boat and looking for premium streaming services that are cheaper than Netflix, you are in luck. Thanks to the proliferation of video streamers over the last several years, there are many streaming services that deliver high-quality, popular movies and TV shows. We have selected four such services that cost less than Netflix per month (even without ads), are available on all major platforms, have a reasonable catalog, and appeal to a wide audience.