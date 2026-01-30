China Is Coming For Drones Like A Hurricane With This Microwave Weapon
Modern warfare increasingly relies on low-cost drones for a variety of missions, with several countries developing low-cost defense systems to counter attacks involving swarms of drones. China is one of them, as the country has recently detailed the Hurricane 3000, a truck-mounted, high-power microwave (HPM) weapon that can disable and destroy drones at ranges of more than 3 kilometers (1.9 miles). The Hurricane 3000 system complements the existing Hurricane 2000 weapon, a similar HPM that can engage drones at around 2 kilometers (1.2 miles). The U.S. has a similar anti-drone HPM system in place called Leonidas, but it only matches the Hurricane 2000's range.
The war in Ukraine is one place where drone operations have been visible since Russia's invasion. While both parties employ swarms of drones, it's the defending forces that have gained prominence for some of their drone tactics. Wireless and wired drones are used to observe the battlefield and spy on troop movements. Controlled from a distance, the drones can also be used to guide artillery and perform strikes deep within enemy territory. They can carry explosive warheads or makeshift explosive devices.
Stopping incoming drones can be achieved with jamming equipment that prevents the wireless communication between the pilot and the drone. But some of the drones used in Ukraine are connected via fiber optic cables to the pilots. Air defense weapons and interceptors can also be used to shoot down the incoming threats. However, such systems may be more costly to operate and may be less effective against attacks involving swarms of drones. Air defense systems require ammunition, including expensive missiles, while drones are much cheaper. That's where weapons like the Hurricane 3000 may come in handy.
How high-power microwave weapons work
China's interest in HPMs isn't new, as the country has spent over a decade studying the technology. Popular Science detailed some of these efforts in 2017. At the time, scientists at the Northwest Institute of Nuclear Technology in Xi'an had developed an HPM weapon small enough to be installed on land vehicles and aircraft. These weapons use similar tech to microwave ovens, but, as the HPM acronym implies, at much higher powers. They emit pulses of energy between 300 and 300,000 megahertz at the target. This energy can overload the drone's circuitry, forcing it to crash-land. Higher energy bursts can also lead to physical damage to the incoming unmanned aerial vehicle.
Since then, China has advanced its HPM research. A report from Reuters in September 2025 mentioned that China displayed a variety of anti-drone defense systems at a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, including HPM weapons. The report did not name the microwave-based systems. China detailed the new Hurricane 3000 installation in early January. According to TechRadar, the system is made by Norinco. The defense contractor said the system is at the forefront of HPM technology both in China and internationally.
Unlike air defense systems that require ammunition, the Hurricane 3000 weapon would not need reloading. Mounted on a truck, the system may feature its own power source and cooling system. Norinco said the system uses radar to detect incoming aerial objects and then relies on optical sensors to lock onto targets. Another important advantage is the ability to move the trucks beyond the point of defense. The Hurricane 3000 may be combined with laser and other anti-drone systems for effective anti-drone defense.