China Is Coming For Drones Like A Hurricane With This Microwave Weapon

Modern warfare increasingly relies on low-cost drones for a variety of missions, with several countries developing low-cost defense systems to counter attacks involving swarms of drones. China is one of them, as the country has recently detailed the Hurricane 3000, a truck-mounted, high-power microwave (HPM) weapon that can disable and destroy drones at ranges of more than 3 kilometers (1.9 miles). The Hurricane 3000 system complements the existing Hurricane 2000 weapon, a similar HPM that can engage drones at around 2 kilometers (1.2 miles). The U.S. has a similar anti-drone HPM system in place called Leonidas, but it only matches the Hurricane 2000's range.

The war in Ukraine is one place where drone operations have been visible since Russia's invasion. While both parties employ swarms of drones, it's the defending forces that have gained prominence for some of their drone tactics. Wireless and wired drones are used to observe the battlefield and spy on troop movements. Controlled from a distance, the drones can also be used to guide artillery and perform strikes deep within enemy territory. They can carry explosive warheads or makeshift explosive devices.

Stopping incoming drones can be achieved with jamming equipment that prevents the wireless communication between the pilot and the drone. But some of the drones used in Ukraine are connected via fiber optic cables to the pilots. Air defense weapons and interceptors can also be used to shoot down the incoming threats. However, such systems may be more costly to operate and may be less effective against attacks involving swarms of drones. Air defense systems require ammunition, including expensive missiles, while drones are much cheaper. That's where weapons like the Hurricane 3000 may come in handy.