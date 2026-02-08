Netflix Has A Terrifying Alien Invasion K-Drama With A Perfect Score From Critics

Netflix's "Parasyte: The Grey" is one of the most intense horror series on the platform. It came out in early 2024, and it continues to grip audiences' attention with its thrilling storyline and sci-fi setting. As soon as it came out, the critics embraced the show, which holds a rare 100% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, highlighting the unanimous approval from critics. Even if we set aside their opinion, the audience also enjoyed "Parasyte: The Grey," as it hit No. 1 on Netflix's non-English TV charts in the same week it was released. In 68 countries, this series is ranked in the top-10 charts, showing strong success (via The Chosun Daily).

"Parasyte: The Grey" takes place in the world of the Japanese manga "Parasyte" by Hitoshi Iwaaki. Although true to the core concept and universe of the manga, "The Grey" tells a completely original story with new characters. Therefore, the show is not a direct adaptation, but rather a spin-off or continuation of the story.

Despite the show's success with the audience and critics, Netflix labeled "Parasyte: The Grey" as a "limited series." This means the show won't receive a second season, even though the director, Yeon Sang-ho (Train to Busan), told the Korean outlet News1 he has a storyline all worked out. While a limited series label means that the show was always meant to have one season, it doesn't mean it can't have spin-offs. After all, the "Parasyte" universe can support infinite storylines, as the whole world is open to the alien invasion.