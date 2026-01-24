Does Your Old TV Emit Radiation? Here's What You Need To Know

If you're a classic collector, you might've been lucky enough to snag yourself one of those old retro TVs, a CRT (Cathode Ray Tube). The tech has been around for over a century, having been invented in 1897 by Karl Ferdinand Braun. The bulky TV sets and monitors boomed in popularity until the early-2000s, when Plasma and LCD TVs and monitor displays began replacing them. Flat-panel tech completely took over, but you can still find CRTs.

People still sell and buy them on online marketplaces like Craigslist, eBay, Facebook Marketplace, and even at facilities that recycle electronics. Given the age of CRTs, you might have some concerns. One concern is radiation. While it's true that CRTs emit a small amount of radiation, it's not nearly enough to be dangerous.

If you pay attention to history, that wasn't the case in the 1960s, which was enough of a concern to force health regulations, like the Radiation Control for Health and Safety Act of 1968, to help limit emissions. So what led to CRTs becoming safer, and why are some still worried about the radiation that this ancient tech is responsible for?