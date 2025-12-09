5 Clever Uses For Your Old Computer Monitors

There's a special kind of joy in giving old electronics a new life, and an old CRT monitor is especially good for that, as you can turn it into a real arcade experience (LCDs work too). It's as easy as connecting your old monitor to a compact little computer like Raspberry Pi and installing an emulator front-end. Suddenly, you have an authentic cabinet-style blast from the past. It's not just about tinkering with old electronics; it's also about nostalgia.

Old screens are particularly good for this because they give off that vintage blur the right way. CRT monitors will give you those glorious scanlines, warm glow, and constant flicker that modern flat-panels can't replicate properly for retro gamers. For the true vintage experience, connect your new arcade setup with controllers that have a mechanical feel to them. The emulator you choose should give off the same retro feeling, so stick to something as simple as RetroPi or Batocera.

But this is not where your "build-your-own" arcade journey ends. To give your new system a true retro feel, build a cabinet around it. You can do it as simply as mounting the old monitor on the wall, at your eye level, and building a shelf for the mini computer and the arcade stick. But if you're on the crafty side, you can build a full casing out of wood, paint it with scenes from your favorite games, and display your arcade machine proudly in your home.