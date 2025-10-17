10 Best Ways To Repurpose Your Old TVs
Old TVs have a way of sticking around long after they've outlived their purpose. They sit in garages, basements, and spare rooms, gathering dust while newer screens take their place. Experts at 4thbin estimate that over 6.7 million metric tons of screens, including TVs, monitors, and tablets, will be thrown out in 2025 alone. That's a massive pile of unused tech contributing to the world's growing e-waste problem.
Instead of letting your old TV collect dust or end up in a landfill, you can turn it into something surprisingly useful. With a little creativity, that outdated display can become a digital photo frame, a retro gaming hub, or even a home security monitor. Repurposing saves money, keeps waste minimal, and gives old technology a fresh role in your space.
In this list, you'll find ten clever ways to repurpose your old TVs. Each idea is practical, achievable, and designed to breathe new life into a device that's too good to throw away.
Turn it into a smart TV
That "dumb" old TV sitting in a room somewhere in your house might not be so useless after all. With the help of a streaming stick, you can turn it into a full-fledged smart TV in minutes. Devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Roku Streaming Stick, and Google TV Streamer plug right into your TV's HDMI port and instantly unlock access to your favorite apps, from Netflix and YouTube to Disney+ and HBO Max.
The setup is simple enough that anyone can do it. Most of these devices only need a Wi-Fi connection and a power source, and once they're running, your TV transforms into a modern entertainment hub. You'll even get access to voice search, personalized recommendations, and smart home integration depending on which device you choose.
For around $30 to $50, this quick fix saves you from buying a brand-new TV and lets your old TV shine again. It's a small investment for a big leap in functionality, and honestly, it might make you forget your TV was ever outdated in the first place.
Use it as a secondary monitor for your PC
If your workspace is feeling cramped and your laptop screen just isn't cutting it, your old TV might be the upgrade you didn't know you had. Instead of leaving the TV to go to waste, you can hook it up to your laptop or desktop and turn it into a second monitor.
Most TVs and PCs have an HDMI port, so all you really need is an HDMI cable to get started. Once connected, you can extend your digital workspace, giving you more room to multitask, organize windows, or edit photos and videos without constantly switching tabs. And if either your TV or PC doesn't include an HDMI port, there are tons of HDMI adapters that can help.
That said, adjusting your display settings is easy. On Windows, head to Display in Settings and choose whether to extend or duplicate your screen. On a Mac, visit System Settings and select Display to arrange your screens however you like. Just be sure to tweak the resolution to match your TV for the best clarity.
Turn it into a security system monitor
A lot of people have security cameras around their homes and end up juggling live feeds on their phones, which isn't exactly convenient. That's where your old TV can step in as a dedicated security monitor, giving you a clear, real-time view of everything happening around your property on one large screen.
Most setups are surprisingly simple. Many security systems can connect to a TV through HDMI, using a digital video recorder (DVR), or even a network video recorder (NVR). Once connected, you'll see live views from your front door, backyard, or garage, and you can easily switch between feeds if you've got multiple cameras running at the same time.
It's a smart upgrade that adds both functionality and peace of mind to your home setup. Plus, it feels pretty cool turning on the TV and seeing a full command center come to life.
Use it as a photo or art display
An old TV doesn't have to fade into obscurity when it can easily become the centerpiece of your room. By plugging in a streaming stick, you can install apps like Google Photos or Artcast to showcase personal photos, favorite paintings, or calming nature scenes. Besides, most streaming devices have a built-in screensaver feature that automatically shows a slideshow on your screen when your TV goes to sleep.
If you prefer to keep things simple, you can also load your favorite images onto a USB stick and plug it directly into the TV to start a custom slideshow. Want a relaxing waterfall scene while you work or a slideshow of travel photos during dinner? Just add it to the USB stick and let it do its thing.
For a final touch, adding a wooden frame to the television can make it blend seamlessly into your home's aesthetic. It's an easy, stylish way to repurpose tech you already own and bring a little creativity to your walls without buying an expensive digital frame.
Retro gaming display
There's something special about firing up an old console and hearing that familiar startup sound from your childhood. You can recapture that magic by turning an old TV into a dedicated retro gaming display. This easy setup is perfect for bringing your favorite pastimes back into rotation.
Many older TVs come with composite inputs — those red, white, and yellow ports — that pair perfectly with retro consoles like the Super Nintendo, Sega Genesis, or PlayStation 1. If your TV doesn't have composite inputs, you can still keep the fun going with an RCA-to-HDMI adapter. Or, you can skip the console altogether by plugging in a streaming stick like the Google TV Streamer, installing an emulator, and running your favorite classics right from the TV (with a controller, of course). Once everything's connected, you'll get smooth performance, classic colors, and just the right amount of nostalgia to make it feel like 1998 again.
Digital signage
Turning your old TV into digital signage is one of those upgrades that feels way more high-tech than it actually is. With just a few tweaks, that display can turn into an eye-catching sign for your café, retail store, or even a home office. Digital signage content management systems like Rise Vision, CrownTV, and Yodeck let you design and schedule professional-looking content in minutes. You can showcase daily specials, announcements, brand messages, or even motivational quotes that rotate throughout the day.
The best part is that it doesn't require expensive equipment or complicated setup. What you need is a streaming stick to install the digital signage content management system of your choice, along with an internet connection, and your old TV instantly becomes a vibrant display. You can mount it on a wall, place it behind a counter, or use it in an office lobby to create a modern, polished look without breaking the bank.
For small shops, it's an affordable way to stand out without dropping hundreds on new displays. And for home offices, it's a surprisingly fun way to stay organized or keep the vibes going with a dashboard of goals or reminders.
Dedicated video conferencing display
Long meetings are easier to handle when you're not squinting at a tiny laptop screen. An old TV can easily become your dedicated video conferencing display, giving your workspace a professional upgrade without spending extra cash. All it takes is a quick HDMI connection with an old laptop equipped with the right video conferencing app like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, or Google Meet.
Meanwhile, if you prefer a more streamlined setup, you can attach a streaming device (yes, we're using a streaming device again!) to your TV and install video conferencing apps directly. You can then pair it with a dedicated webcam and microphone for professional quality, or simply rely on your laptop's built-in mic and camera for audio and video.
For the most natural setup, position the TV at eye level behind or beside your desk. It's an effortless way to make long virtual meetings a little more comfortable and a lot more polished.
Digital calendar and information display
Your old TV can do more than just watch movies. By connecting a streaming device and installing an app like Mango Display, you can transform that screen into an organized hub showing your daily schedule, reminders, weather, and traffic updates all in one place.
You can choose from different layouts and add widgets for to-do lists or headlines. Some people even use the screen to display rotating family photos or motivational quotes, giving it both function and personality.
If you want something more advanced, you can connect a Raspberry Pi instead. It allows you to install tools like the DAKboard for deeper customization and additional features like smart home integrations or real-time data tracking. Mount the setup in a common area like your kitchen or hallway, and your old TV becomes a stylish command center that keeps your household running smoothly, without the clutter of sticky notes or phone reminders.
Repurpose it into a smart mirror
Turning an old or broken flat screen TV into a smart mirror is one of the most creative ways to bring tech and design together. With a little DIY effort, you can transform that unused display into a futuristic mirror that shows useful information like the time, weather, calendar events, and even news updates while still functioning as a regular mirror.
The process involves placing a two-way acrylic mirror film over the TV screen and connecting a Raspberry Pi to run the display software. From there, you can customize what appears on the screen, from daily reminders to fitness stats. Open-source tools like MagicMirror² make setup much easier, offering modules you can tweak to match your preferences.
Once finished, the result is both functional and stylish. You can then mount it in your hallway, bathroom, or bedroom for a smart home upgrade that looks like something straight out of a movie. It's a great weekend project that repurposes your old TV into tech that mixes practicality with modern flair.
Gift it
Sometimes the simplest way to repurpose an old TV is to pass it on. If your screen still works fine but no longer fits your setup, gifting it to someone who needs it can go a long way. A family member furnishing their first apartment, a friend who loves movie nights, or even a neighbor setting up a kids' playroom could make great use of it.
Local organizations also welcome these donations. Schools can use them for educational videos, shelters can set them up for entertainment, and community centers often need displays for events or announcements. Many recycling programs and donation centers even help pick up larger TVs, making the process hassle-free.
Rather than letting your old television take up space in storage, giving it away ensures it gets a second life where it's appreciated. It's a small gesture that not only clears your space but also adds a little brightness to someone else's.