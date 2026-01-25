The HDMI Gadget For Retro Gaming You've Been Missing

When using an HDMI scaler for retro gaming, you plug the console's analog cables into the conversion device. Component, composite, and S-Video cables are all typically compatible. The analog (voltage-based) signal is converted into a purely digital data stream that the scaler sends to the TV via an HDMI cable.

The actual conversion process is an impressive feat of technology. A 480i image in 4:3 aspect ratio has 307,200 pixels, but you need nearly 8.3 million pixels to fill a 4K screen. The scaler fills in the missing detail by adding intermediary pixels in a process called "interpolation." The best HDMI scalers are capable of doing this in a way that stays perfectly true to the game's original art direction, resulting in a sharp image that exactly matches how you remember the game to look in your mind's eye. Many scalers also allow you to configure line-doubling, image sharpening, and other settings to create an upscaled image that suits your preferences.

For an even more true-to-period experience, there are also aftermarket retro consoles that replicate the appearance of classic consoles and even work with your original game cartridges or discs, all while displaying in high-resolution and including other modern conveniences. This can be a great way to get back into retro gaming if you don't still have your original consoles lying around. Suffice to say, there are many ways to use extra HDMI ports to enhance your gaming experience.