5 Clever Uses For Your Extra HDMI Ports

Arguably, the simplest thing you could do with an extra HDMI port on your PC or TV is to hook up an additional screen. Most devices of that nature are designed to automatically mirror their displays to any other devices connected via HDMI. For example, if a movie you want to watch is on your laptop but you'd like to see it on a big screen, you can connect the computer to your smart TV using an HDMI cable and watch it there.

Display mirroring isn't the only perk, however. In the specific case of PCs, you can connect an additional display via a second HDMI cable to expand your overall working space with a dual-monitor setup. Having two monitors on your desk operating independently can be very helpful for both work and leisure, allowing you to quickly switch between multiple windows and tasks without having to minimize programs. Or, you can play games on one display while you have a chat app open on the other. If your PC's GPU only has one HDMI port available, you may still be able to connect a second display if your PC has a traditional DisplayPort. All you would need is an adapter, like the Benfei 4K DisplayPort to HDMI Adapter available on Amazon.