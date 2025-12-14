Can You Still Buy A 'Dumb' TV?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Dumb TVs, which are also called non-smart, are stripped-down versions of smart TVs that don't have apps or smart features. Non-smart TVs are hard to find, and the ones available are unimpressive. Dumb TVs not only lack modern features, but they are often budget options that lack much more than app integration. These dumb TVs may have low picture quality, slow response times for gaming, and cheap speakers. Although their price may be tempting, the trade-off is likely not worth it.

Rather than worrying about finding a TV that doesn't have smart features, it may be best not to connect a smart TV to the internet if privacy and being wired to the internet are your concerns. Or, if the TV is already connected, you can disconnect it in the Wi-Fi settings to essentially convert it into a dumb TV.

But if you still want to get a dumb TV, you have a few options.