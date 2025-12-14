Can You Still Buy A 'Dumb' TV?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Dumb TVs, which are also called non-smart, are stripped-down versions of smart TVs that don't have apps or smart features. Non-smart TVs are hard to find, and the ones available are unimpressive. Dumb TVs not only lack modern features, but they are often budget options that lack much more than app integration. These dumb TVs may have low picture quality, slow response times for gaming, and cheap speakers. Although their price may be tempting, the trade-off is likely not worth it.
Rather than worrying about finding a TV that doesn't have smart features, it may be best not to connect a smart TV to the internet if privacy and being wired to the internet are your concerns. Or, if the TV is already connected, you can disconnect it in the Wi-Fi settings to essentially convert it into a dumb TV.
But if you still want to get a dumb TV, you have a few options.
Dumb TVs still exist, if you're willing to look for them
Dumb TVs are still being sold, but don't expect manufacturers to market them as such. For example, if you don't see a mention of Google TV, Roku, or another operating system (OS) anywhere on the box, then you're most likely looking at a bona fide dumb TV.
Searching dumb TV online makes sense, and chances are you'll strike gold. This Westinghouse 32-inch TV is a dumb TV available on Amazon. It's marketed as "non-smart," which is a kinder, more corporate way of saying dumb, but it's the same thing. Searching for "non-smart" TVs is a good way to quickly find what you're looking for, since searching for "dumb TV" may still turn up results for smart TVs.
Another way to buy a dumb TV is to buy used. Older TVs are less likely to have smart features. You're sacrificing a lot of modern functions with this route, but your chances of finding a dumb TV will increase. Buying a commercial TV is also a valid alternative. These TVs, marketed as professional TVs by LG, are meant for hospitality and businesses, such as hotel lobbies, hospitals, and corporate boardrooms. These TVs typically lack smart features but have better quality than bargain options, yet they do lack consumer-friendly features like powerful speakers, since they're mostly meant to be silent and out of the way.
Dumb TVs are low-quality and not worth the trouble
Lowering your standards to find a dumb TV is not a good idea. Take, for example, the Westinghouse 32-inch TV mentioned before. At first sight, it seems like a fine enough TV, and the $150 price tag isn't too bad either. The price may be enticing, but it's not a good deal considering that the TV doesn't support full HD resolution, which is also referred to as 1080p. It does have three HDMI ports, but it doesn't mention if those are the newer HDMI 2.1 ports, which are needed to access higher refresh rates on devices like the PlayStation 5.
Other options found on Amazon are not much better. This 32-inch model from ATYME is also a 720p TV, featuring two outdated HDMI 1.4 ports. And if you're wondering how long cheap TVs really last, the answer is "not much," so don't bother. If you're looking to save money without sacrificing quality, there are cheap TVs under $400 worth looking into.
That's not an exhaustive list of dumb TVs and their specs, but it is a small taste of what you're getting into if you go this route. At the end of the day, whether you're concerned about privacy or tired of dealing with more tech, this is not the way you want to go. It's not worth the hassle or the money, and when you're done with it, you'll have a hard time giving it away. In the end, you'll have to repurpose your outdated TV or pay someone to recycle it