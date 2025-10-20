How Long Do Cheap TVs Really Last? Here's What Users Say

The television is a ubiquitous part of the modern household. Chances are that you probably own multiple televisions, one for each bedroom in your home. Over the years, the cost of many televisions has come down as advancements in technology have made production cheaper. It's not uncommon to find a large 65-inch 4K UHD television on sale for under $300 at your local big box retailer, with Costco even featuring a budget-friendly 100-inch television.

But just how long do these lower-cost televisions last, especially when they are packed with so many features? There are certain pieces of technology that many of us replace on a fairly regular basis, but historically, televisions haven't been replaced all that often. It's not uncommon for users to own a television for anywhere from 5-10 years. Still, many feel that modern televisions don't last quite as long as they used to. As someone who daily drives a 27-inch Panasonic CRT from 2001, I can say this from experience.

Back in November of 2023, I purchased two brand new 65-inch TCL Roku televisions, both of which failed within a year of purchase and only months apart. One featured a single burnt LED, which caused all the lights to go out; the other suffered a blown capacitor, leading to a dead picture. Thankfully, both were easy enough to fix, but only because I have experience in electronics repair. A normal user would have certainly gone out and purchased a new television.