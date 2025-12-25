3 Common Myths About HDMI Ports Debunked

You finally unboxed that new TV or gaming console, only to be greeted by a row of identical-looking HDMI ports on the back. They all look the same, so it's easy to assume they all work the same. That assumption is at the heart of some of the most common HDMI myths, and it's one reason many people never get the display performance they paid for from their TVs.

Not all HDMI ports are created equal, even on the same device. Some ports may support higher refresh rates and better audio formats, while others don't. Plugging your console or streaming device into the "wrong" HDMI port can quietly limit picture quality, introduce input lag, or disable features your TV clearly advertises.

Understanding how HDMI ports and standards actually work is the key to getting the best image, sound, and performance from your setup without wasting money and leaving features unused.